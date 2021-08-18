Cancel
Commodities & Future

Chainalysis Releases 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index To Kick Off Geography Of Cryptocurrency Report Series

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, today released its 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index , the second iteration of its efforts to measure grassroots cryptocurrency adoption around the world. The index is the first part of Chainalysis's series of reports which will be followed by a DeFi index and regional analyses.

As cryptocurrency adoption continues to grow globally, organizations ranging from banks to institutional investors to everyday consumers are taking notice and incorporating digital assets into their financial strategy. But patterns of cryptocurrency usage vary widely around the world.

The Global Crypto Adoption Index measures cryptocurrency adoption across 154 countries and highlights the countries with the greatest adoption by ordinary people and focuses on use cases related to personal and business transactions and individual saving, rather than trading and speculation. The index ranks the top 20 countries and provides an objective measure of which countries have adopted cryptocurrency to the greatest extent after a year of exponential growth for cryptocurrency markets and increased attention for the industry.

The report includes key trends including:

  • Global cryptocurrency adoption is skyrocketing.Chainalysis data shows that residents of more and more countries around the world are taking the dive into cryptocurrency or seeing existing adoption increase.
  • Global adoption has grown by over 880% in the last year. At the end of Q2 2020, following a period of little growth, total global adoption stood at 2.5 based on our summed up country index scores. At the end of Q2 2021, that total score stands at 24, suggesting that global adoption has grown by over 2300% since Q3 2019, suggesting that the global adoption has grown significantly.
  • China and the U.S. dip in rankings.Last year, China ranked fourth on Chainalysis's global adoption index while the U.S. ranked sixth. This year, the U.S. ranks eighth while China ranks thirteenth.

Following the Global Crypto Adoption Index, Chainalysis will roll out with a DeFi index, and a series of geo-specific crypto adoption reports in the coming weeks.

WHO:Chainalysis

WHAT: Chainalysis's 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index

WHERE: Chainalysis Blog

Please contact media@chainalysis.com if you're interested in arranging an interview with a Chainalysis spokesperson or receiving any of the reports under embargo.

About ChainalysisChainalysis is the blockchain data platform. We provide data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and insurance and cybersecurity companies in over 60 countries. Our data powers investigation, compliance, and market intelligence software that has been used to solve some of the world's most high-profile criminal cases and grow consumer access to cryptocurrency safely. Backed by Accel, Addition, Benchmark, Coatue, Paradigm, Ribbit, and other leading firms in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains to promote more financial freedom with less risk. For more information, visit

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chainalysis-releases-2021-global-crypto-adoption-index-to-kick-off-geography-of-cryptocurrency-report-series-301357600.html

SOURCE Chainalysis, Inc.

Comments / 0

