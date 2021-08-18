Children's Dental Management Named To Inc. Magazine's List Of 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Dental Management, a leading Dental Support Organization (DSO), was named to Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list with a rank of 4329. This is the second consecutive year that the DSO was included in this prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Household brands such as Zappos, Pandora, Microsoft, and Patagonia gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"2020 was a year like no other," said Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Donnell. "For our organization to thrive in the face of a global pandemic and be honored with this award again is a testament to the outstanding employees at Children's Dental Management and our affiliated pediatric dental practices. The resiliency and hard work of all our teams was extremely evident, coming out of the shutdown period, quickly and safely providing the dental care needed to the children in our communities.

Resiliency was a theme for this year's Inc. 5000 list. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Children's Dental Management currently supports 30 pediatric dental practices and four ambulatory surgery centers, with additional practices opening in the near future. Through a combination of practice acquisition and de novo office growth, Children's Dental Management has expanded into both Delaware and New Jersey while also increasing its number of pediatric dental offices within the Philadelphia metro region.

The DSO is a model organization for the delivery of high-quality pediatric dental services, recognized for its superior patient care, customer service, and staff. Its mission is to provide exceptional and appropriate dental care to the children it serves while partnering with parents to educate and facilitate a lifetime of excellent oral health.

About Inc. Magazine and the Inc. 5000Since 1982, Inc. magazine has produced the celebrated Inc. 5000 list. Rankings are determined according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2020. Qualifying companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2020. This year's full listing can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Children's Dental ManagementChildren's Dental Management is a Dental Support Organization dedicated to providing the highest level of business and operational support to our affiliated pediatric dental practices, allowing our dental care teams to focus on patient-centered care. From financial management to human resources and marketing, our professionals work to improve patient experience and expand access to dental care. We're proud to make a difference in the lives of children in the communities we serve. To learn more, visit ChildrensDentalManagement.com.

