OTC Markets Group Welcomes NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF), a new company creating an exciting copper-gold pipeline in British Columbia, Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NWCCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Peter Bell, President & CEO of NorthWest states: "This is an important step for NorthWest by making share ownership easier for our U.S. based investors. Further, this allows an increased number of investors to participate in our growth and gives NorthWest increased access to capital."

About NORTHWEST COPPER CORP.NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With two active drill programs and a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, Northwest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-northwest-copper-corp-to-otcqx-301357354.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

