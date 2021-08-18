Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cassini Systems Named Best Post-Trade Technology In HFM European Technology Awards 2021, Following Major Hedge Fund Client Wins

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassini Systems , the leading provider of pre- and post-trade margin and collateral analytics for derivatives market participants, has won the 2021 HFM European Technology Award for Best Post-Trade Technology.

Rewarding excellence in hedge fund technology services, the HFM European Technology Awards 2021 aim to recognize and reward hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months. Selection involves a rigorous judging process.

Cassini's platform provides the only full front-to-back solution covering margin, collateral and cost analytics for all classes of cleared and uncleared derivatives, futures and options, and prime brokerage portfolios. Cassini is integrated into the leading order management systems to enable frictionless access to pre-trade analytics with little implementation overhead. It also integrates into post-trade collateral management, treasury and risk systems - enabling better transparency, control and optimization of margin and collateral.

Liam Huxley, CEO and founder of Cassini, said: "We are very pleased to have won this award, especially given the range and quality of the other nominees. This speaks to our increased support for, and recent new client wins in, the hedge fund market. Hedge funds are being impacted by not only the Uncleared Margin Rules, or UMR, but also the need for greater transparency and resilience in volatile markets where optimizing capital consumption is key."

Huxley added that the growing demand for collateral and need for hedge funds to comply with, or at least monitor eligibility for, regulations such as UMR, call for a solution that provides transparency and optimization across the whole of a hedge fund portfolio. Cassini's tools reduce collateral liquidity risk, lower financing costs of trades, and provide transparency over how and where capital is being consumed.

About Cassini Systems

Founded in 2014, Cassini Systems offers an award-winning derivatives margin analytical platform that provides the industry's only front-to-back margin and cost analysis across the entire lifecycle of a trade. Cassini users can calculate any margin on any cleared or uncleared derivatives asset; analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure; reduce Initial Margin levels; and maximize margin efficiency with the firm's industry leading, advanced algorithms. Cassini services have a proven track record of enhancing portfolio returns at every point in the daily business cycle, empowering traders and portfolio managers with the ability to analyze instantly in the pre-trade stage the all-in, lifetime cost of a transaction. Top-tier hedge funds, asset managers and Tier 1 banks rely on Cassini for powerful, flexible, automated tools to manage their portfolios of over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives products. For more information, visit www.cassinisystems.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cassini-systems-named-best-post-trade-technology-in-hfm-european-technology-awards-2021-following-major-hedge-fund-client-wins-301357251.html

SOURCE Cassini Systems

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Funds#Treasury#Cassini Systems Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Big Data Spending Market is Thriving Worldwide | Calpont, Oracle, Cloudera

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Big Data Spending examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Big Data Spending study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Big Data Spending market report advocates analysis of Hewlett-Packard Co., Calpont Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cloudera, Splunk Inc., Opera Solutions, Mu Sigma, Teradata Corporation & IBM.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Learning Management System Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Xerox,IBM, Pearson, D2L

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Learning Management System Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Learning Management System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Softwareaithority.com

InterGen Data, Inc. Chooses Phalanx Advanced Endpoint Security Platform To Secure Transmission Of Data Files

InterGen Data, Inc. has selected Phalanx’s data security platform as a secure way for our clients to upload, transmit, receive, and test our proprietary predictive Life Stage Life Event Data “LSLE.” Each client environment is required to adhere to strict security policies ensuring that all the data will be safe, secure, and fully encrypted from end to end.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Perfusion Systems Market to Create New Exciting Opportunities, Players -Medtronic Merck KGaA

The Perfusion Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Decisive Markets Insights have fabricated a report on the Perfusion Systems Market that covers all the detailed information on market growth during the prevised duration of 2021-2027. We assure you to provide a 360-degree idea on the different segments of the worldwide market as well as entail its variety of angles in developing successful business growth. Moreover, in this recent times, the key market players have adapted certain licensing strategies to adequately enhance their business growth like Perpetual Licensing, Strategic Licensing, etc. Some major aspects are also responsible for facilitating the growth of the worldwide market to a great extent. The notable marketing aspects are Asset Management, Competitive Strategic Window, key vendor landscapes, suitable graphical representations, etc. Other vital aspects include gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, Porter's 5 force model, and an in-depth Value Chan Analysis. This report will accurately assist you in managing the crucial management assets with the aid of a variety of key financial instruments. The much-anticipated CAGR percentage over the forecasted duration of 2021-2027 has been well included in a detailed manner.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Schaeffer's Investment Research Discusses Straddles and When To Execute Them

Straddles are not used that often in comparison to other options trading strategies. The reason for their lack of use is down to the fact that most traders don't understand the concept of a straddle. Schaeffer's Investment Research will look at the concept and the advantages of straddles below and why this strategy should be added to your trading toolbox.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Energy Cloud Market To Reach $34.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Energy Cloud - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower following reports indicating the company's software program used by the FBI allowed some unauthorized employees to access private data. According to New York Post, a computer glitch in a secretive software program used by the FBI allowed some unauthorized employees to...
StocksCNBC

Hedge funds could be staging a comeback as short bets post best month since 2010

Short selling is booming again after almost being left for dead due to the GameStop mania, reviving hope that hedge funds could turn things around in 2021. Hedge funds' short book generated in July the best alpha since 2010, and now it's outperforming the long side of their strategies, according to Morgan Stanley prime brokerage data.
Marketsetftrends.com

ETF Industry Vet Sharon French Joins Fintech Platform, TIFIN

In a move that underscores the increasing importance of distribution in the ETF industry, financial industry veteran Sharon French recently joined emerging ETF and mutual fund platform TIFIN. TIFIN is a fintech platform designed to assist asset managers with their digital distribution strategy via artificial intelligence and machine learning software....
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $8.4 Billion Global Market for Cloud Project Portfolio Management by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Project Portfolio Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

With Market Size Valued At $18.1 Billion By 2026, It`s A Healthy Outlook For The Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ATP Secures Significant Growth Investment From Accel-KKR

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP, a leading provider of aviation software solutions and information services, today announced that it has secured a significant growth investment from Accel-KKR, a global technology-focused private equity firm. This transaction follows Accel-KKR's initial investment in ATP in mid-2020 in partnership with existing investor ParkerGale Capital. The new investment will fuel continued market expansion for ATP and Flightdocs by accelerating go-to-market and M&A strategies in pursuit of the company's vision of becoming the market leader in aviation information and workflow software solutions serving every segment of aviation.
MarketsGreenBiz

Are your ESG investments ‘sustainable grade’?

At the end of 2020, an estimated $38 trillion in assets under management carried the ESG label, an increase of more than 24 percent from 2018. Looking into the future, ESG assets are on track to grow globally to more than $53 trillion by 2025. This substantial increase is the...
Technologyhydrocarbonprocessing.com

HP Awards 2021 Best Automation Technology Finalists

Hydrocarbon Processing, the downstream sector's leading technical publication, has announced the finalists for its fifth annual awards ceremony. This year, the awards cover 18 key categories in the hydrocarbon processing industry that will be voted on by the HP Awards' esteemed advisory board. The winners of this year's prestigious awards...
Marketsetftrends.com

Active Managers Are Increasingly Turning to Data Analytics

A recent Northern Trust survey found that fundamental active managers are quickly taking up data science as part of their investment process, but it still remains fairly disorganized industry-wide, reports Institutional Investor. Northern Trust surveyed 300 asset managers, with 98% of them reporting that they are either interested in, planning...
Technologytwollow.com

7 Major Technologies Shaping the Business World Today

Technology is shaping industries at a very high rate. Every year there is a new technology that forces industries to think differently, either in the way they market themselves, or how they carry out their businesses. What is clear is that these businesses have to adapt to the way technology is evolving.
TechnologyFinancial-Planning.com

How technology is putting private markets within reach of HNW clients

For decades, high net worth investors were like partygoers standing out in the cold, watching as institutional and ultra-wealthy investors were ushered into the private equity investment club. Their barrier to entry wasn’t the wrong look. Rather, it was prohibitive investment minimums of between $1 million and $5 million, stringent...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Dril-Quip, Inc. Wins OTC Spotlight On New Technology Award For BADGeR™ Specialty Connector

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) - Get Report (the 'Company' or 'Dril-Quip') announced that it was presented with a Spotlight on New Technology Award by the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) today for its BADG eR ™ Specialty Casing Connector. The BADG eR ™ is a high-performance, gas tight casing connector that features superior fatigue performance and anti-rotation keys to allow for hands-free make-up. These benefits provide quicker connection times and allow for fewer rig personnel working in the high risk red zone, making the BADG eR ™ another product in Dril-Quip's " e-Series" that reduces risks and costs for the customer.
StocksZacks.com

Buy These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for a Winning Portfolio

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth. In addition, the majority of funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy