Globalization Partners' New Benefits Dashboards Puts Unmatched Insight At The Fingertips Of Customers

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners , which simplifies global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes via its global employment platform, today announced the launch of its benefits dashboards.

As customers look to hire talent globally, understanding the best benefit offerings in each country can be daunting. This data-driven tool will assist customers on benefits decisions and help them understand which supplemental benefits are the market norm in each country. Unlike other solutions, Globalization Partners' new benefits dashboards provide real time performance reports and insights broken down by country to give customers valuable insight into what they need to know to make informed decisions.

"We know that there can be a lack of visibility into benefit costs that is a significant expense in expanding globally," said Gerard Keating, Chief Technology Officer, Globalization Partners. "Our global industry expertise and data is captured into a set of dashboards enabling our customers to offer competitive benefits packages anywhere they want to hire talent."

Features of the new benefits dashboards include:

  • Compare Benefit Enrollment plans: See percentage of other customers offering a specific plan and the average enrollment rate to leverage as a benchmark for that plan
  • Monitor Benefit Costs:View top benefit costs in each country, grouped by transaction type, including total costs to date and the average benefits cost per billed professional
  • Benefit Plan Status:Track where employees are in the benefits selection process so customers can follow up as needed

Knowledge Base for Global Hiring Questions

Globalization Partners' customers now have access to the most up-to-date and curated global finance, legal, operations, and HR information via our content library that has been developed from years of experience, providing one single source of truth for hiring questions. In addition, our employees will utilize it to better serve customers with fast and customized information.

Globalization Partners is committed to building the world's leading employment platform and combines its 10-years of knowledge with technology to make it simple to hire and support talent anywhere in the world in just a few clicks. To see a demonstration, please click here.

About Globalization Partners

Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly, and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

Contact: Karen Pantinas Kpantinas@globalization-partners.com 617-729-4466

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalization-partners-new-benefits-dashboards-puts-unmatched-insight-at-the-fingertips-of-customers-301357407.html

SOURCE Globalization Partners

New York City, NY
