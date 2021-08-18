Take A Look At This Abandoned Sanatorium near Augusta, Maine
A long-forgotten and abandoned tuberculosis sanatarium is sitting quietly in Central Maine. One of the scourges of the late 19th century through the mid 20th century was tuberculosis. According to Wikipedia, tuberculosis (or TB), is an infection caused by bacteria. Typically, it affects the lungs, but can affect other parts of the body. In 90% of cases, the infection remains dormant and goes undetected. In about 10% of cases, the infection goes active. Common symptoms of the active infection include fever, night sweats, and weight loss. Because of the weight loss, the disease was often called “consumption”.943litefm.com
Comments / 1