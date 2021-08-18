Cancel
VitalTech Announces Agreement With Vizient For Its Market Leading Virtual Care Solutions

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
PLANO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalTech, a rapidly growing market leader in Virtual Care Solutions, is pleased to announce an agreement with Vizient, Inc., the largest health care performance improvement company in the nation, for its remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual care platform. VitalTech's contract with Vizient went into effect on August 1, 2021.

VitalTech is the nation's first fully integrated virtual care platform, providing remote patient monitoring (RPM) and digital care solutions that transform virtual health. Their virtual care platform, VitalCare, enables health systems, physicians, and clinicians to streamline workflows directly to the patient's electronic health record (EHR) while improving health-related outcomes, thereby increasing patient safety and lowering the cost of care.

"We are thrilled to be selected by Vizient as its exclusive telehealth and RPM supplier and are prepared to bring their member hospitals the ideal virtual care solution to fit their individual needs. Providing our solutions through Vizient gives its members access to comprehensive virtual care capabilities with preferred customer terms," says James Hamilton, chief executive officer of VitalTech. "Our virtual care platform was built for holistic patient wellness, easy navigation, and flexibility. We're proud to offer flexible software and services to help Vizient members provide high quality care through remote patient monitoring services."

Through the agreement, Vizient members receive preferred terms on VitalTech's platform for individual and site licenses along with VitalTech's complete line of medical peripherals. The company's comprehensive virtual care solution also encompasses onboarding, orientation, and monitoring services to assist with logistics, training, and compliance.

VitalTech is offering all-in solution purchasing for Vizient members that includes financed RPM solutions. VitalCare contextualizes patient data aggregated from EHRs and third-party sources. This data is pushed to user apps, family connected apps, care team apps, administrative web portals and third-party integrations in real time, providing insights that allow for better, more proactive care. To find out more, contact vizient@vitaltech.com.

About VitalTech VitalTech develops technologies, platforms and hardware that empower patients to better care for their health and wellness while enabling clinicians and health systems to remotely monitor, manage and care for patients. Our proprietary platform enables health systems, skilled nursing facilities, home health providers, physicians and senior living facilities to streamline workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety and lowering the cost of care. Our suite of easy-to-use devices and software increase patient engagement and compliance. For more information or a free consultation, please email vizient@vitaltech.com or visit our website at www.vitaltech.com.

For VitalTech Media Inquiries Please Contact: media@vitaltech.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitaltech-announces-agreement-with-vizient-for-its-market-leading-virtual-care-solutions-301357592.html

SOURCE VitalTech

