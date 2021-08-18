ISpecimen Expands Human Biospecimen Offerings For Cancer Researchers

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC), an online marketplace for human biospecimens ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), today announced it has grown its cancer-related supplier network despite lockdowns, slowdowns, and sustained concern around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company has formally partnered over the past year with a number of pathology labs, clinical labs, reference labs, biobanks, clinical trial organizations, and others offering a wide range of tissue and biofluid specimens from cancer patients in the pre-, mid-, and post-treatment stages, including those with pre-treated late stage cancers, specific biomarkers, and mutations. These partnerships significantly expand specimen access for U.S. and international researchers focused on oncology diagnosis and treatment.

Most recently, iSpecimen entered into a partnership with a new European healthcare organization offering 17 forms of biofluids , solid tissue , and stem and immune cells from cancer patients, as well as healthy controls. The specimens represent more than 30 categories of cancer and come annotated with detailed, de-identified data about the patients and their medical history. This new partner is in addition to the other 30 suppliers of various biospecimen types and disease indications added to the iSpecimen network in the last 12 months.

The new offerings significantly improve specimen availability for organizations involved in cancer research and development including basic research, the development of new treatments, such as molecular and genomic-targeted therapies and immunotherapies, and the development of new diagnostic tests, including liquid biopsies.

Through the iSpecimen Marketplace platform, research organizations can easily procure specimens from patients anywhere in their treatment journey, including tumor tissue, normal adjacent tissue, blood samples, bone marrow, hematopoietic stem cells, and immune cells. Researchers can specify patient age, gender, race, condition, severity, blood type, treatment status, test results, outcomes, smoking status, family history, and more.

"Cancer claims nearly 10 million lives every year, and aggressive research is crucial for extending survival," said iSpecimen Founder and CEO, Christopher Ianelli, MD, Ph.D. "Because of the time-consuming, costly, and frustrating challenge of securing a sufficient quantity of high-quality human biospecimens for research, streamlining procurement remains our highest priority. Growing our supplier network is a big part of that mission."

Estimates from the Office of Biorepositories and Biospecimen Research reported in 2011 and iSpecimen's survey of researchers performed in 2019 indicate that four in five researchers have limited the scope of their work due to the shortage of quality biospecimens. To address this challenge and accelerate scientific discovery, the iSpecimen Marketplace connects life science researchers who need biospecimens with patients and healthcare organizations that can provide them. The iSpecimen Marketplace automates search, selection, contracting, compliance/ethics (IRB) audits, quoting, order management, invoicing and more.

About iSpecimeniSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting life scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. For more information about iSpecimen, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

