Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

ISpecimen Expands Human Biospecimen Offerings For Cancer Researchers

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC), an online marketplace for human biospecimens ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), today announced it has grown its cancer-related supplier network despite lockdowns, slowdowns, and sustained concern around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company has formally partnered over the past year with a number of pathology labs, clinical labs, reference labs, biobanks, clinical trial organizations, and others offering a wide range of tissue and biofluid specimens from cancer patients in the pre-, mid-, and post-treatment stages, including those with pre-treated late stage cancers, specific biomarkers, and mutations. These partnerships significantly expand specimen access for U.S. and international researchers focused on oncology diagnosis and treatment.

Most recently, iSpecimen entered into a partnership with a new European healthcare organization offering 17 forms of biofluids , solid tissue , and stem and immune cells from cancer patients, as well as healthy controls. The specimens represent more than 30 categories of cancer and come annotated with detailed, de-identified data about the patients and their medical history. This new partner is in addition to the other 30 suppliers of various biospecimen types and disease indications added to the iSpecimen network in the last 12 months.

The new offerings significantly improve specimen availability for organizations involved in cancer research and development including basic research, the development of new treatments, such as molecular and genomic-targeted therapies and immunotherapies, and the development of new diagnostic tests, including liquid biopsies.

Through the iSpecimen Marketplace platform, research organizations can easily procure specimens from patients anywhere in their treatment journey, including tumor tissue, normal adjacent tissue, blood samples, bone marrow, hematopoietic stem cells, and immune cells. Researchers can specify patient age, gender, race, condition, severity, blood type, treatment status, test results, outcomes, smoking status, family history, and more.

"Cancer claims nearly 10 million lives every year, and aggressive research is crucial for extending survival," said iSpecimen Founder and CEO, Christopher Ianelli, MD, Ph.D. "Because of the time-consuming, costly, and frustrating challenge of securing a sufficient quantity of high-quality human biospecimens for research, streamlining procurement remains our highest priority. Growing our supplier network is a big part of that mission."

Estimates from the Office of Biorepositories and Biospecimen Research reported in 2011 and iSpecimen's survey of researchers performed in 2019 indicate that four in five researchers have limited the scope of their work due to the shortage of quality biospecimens. To address this challenge and accelerate scientific discovery, the iSpecimen Marketplace connects life science researchers who need biospecimens with patients and healthcare organizations that can provide them. The iSpecimen Marketplace automates search, selection, contracting, compliance/ethics (IRB) audits, quoting, order management, invoicing and more.

About iSpecimeniSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting life scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. For more information about iSpecimen, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor ContactKCSA Strategic CommunicationsAllison Soss / Scott Eckstein iSpecimen@kcsa.com

Media Contact Kaitlynn Cooney For iSpecimen kcooney@brodeur.com609.351.5944

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ispecimen-expands-human-biospecimen-offerings-for-cancer-researchers-301357425.html

SOURCE iSpecimen Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Basic Research#Ispecimen Inc#Ispc#The Company Rrb#Company#European#Biofluids#Ispecimen Marketplace#Ispecimen Founder#Biospecimen Research#Ispecimenispecimen#Statementsthis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers expand diagnosis for Xia-Gibbs Syndrome

Researchers at the Human Genome Sequencing Center at Baylor College of Medicine have validated a new type of genetic mutation that causes Xia-Gibbs Syndrome (XGS), a rare genetic disorder that results in severe developmental delay, sleep apnea, delayed speech and upper body weakness. Their findings are published in the journal Human Genetics and Genomics Advances.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Louisville philanthropist donates $1.5M to fund pediatric cancer research

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville philanthropist who has lost family members to cancer is donating $1.5 million to the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation to fund pediatric cancer research. The large gift, which Norton Children's Hospital is matching with $500,000, will create the Evan Dunbar Pediatric Cancer Research Program. Dunbar's...
CancerNewswise

Cancer Treatment and Research 'Brain Gain'

Newswise — Cancer patients will benefit from world-class research and new treatments with the appointment of three globally-lauded scientists to the University of Adelaide’s South Australian immunoGENomics Cancer Institute (SAiGENCI). Professor Christopher Sweeney, a medical oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, has...
Canceronclive.com

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Establishes the David Liposarcoma Research Initiative

The David Liposarcoma Research Initiative will spearhead groundbreaking research into liposarcoma at Dana-Farber and external collaborating partner institutions, with the aim of transforming the treatment of this rare, underfunded, and understudied disease in order to improve care of patients through research. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute announced that The Rossy Foundation has...
Cancerpharmaceutical-technology.com

Exelixis and Invenra expand partnership to develop cancer antibodies

Exelixis and Invenra have extended their discovery and licensing partnership to include 20 more oncology targets for multi-specific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and the development of other biologic candidates. In May 2018, the companies collaborated to discover and develop mono-specific and multi-specific antibodies for integration into new biologic therapies to treat...
Canceraabb.org

2016 NBF Grant Recipient Publishes Research in Cancers, iScience

Mobin Karimi, MD, PhD, recently published research in the journals Cancers and iScience. Karimi is a 2016 recipient of a National Blood Foundation (NBF) early-career Scientific Research Grant whose NBF-supported research investigated the separation of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) from graft-versus-tumor responses by modulation of T cell signaling pathways. In Cancers,...
Health360dx.com

Skin Cancer Dx Firm Speclipse Raises Nearly $8M to Expand Business

NEW YORK – Korean diagnostics company Speclipse announced on Thursday that it has raised $7.7 million to develop additional applications for its technology. Signite Partners, BNH Investment, Shinhan Capital, and MiCo were the main contributors to the financing. MiCoBioMed, a MiCo affiliate, also contributed. The firm's laser spectroscopic technique and...
Louisville, KYlanereport.com

$1.5 million donation supports innovative pediatric cancer research

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville philanthropist Tom Dunbar will provide support up to $1.5 million to the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation for pediatric cancer research at Norton Children’s Cancer Institute, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine. This gift through the Evan Dunbar Foundation will create the Evan Dunbar Pediatric Cancer...
Alaska Stateramblernewspapers.com

April Cooper Journeys to Alaska to Raise Funds for Cancer Research

Irving—April Cooper plans to embark on the trip of a lifetime in Alaska to raise…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Agilent Companion Diagnostic Expands CE-IVD Mark In Europe To Include Esophageal Cancer

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) - Get Report today announced that the company's PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay has expanded its use in Europe. The assay is now CE-IVD marked for use as an aid in identifying esophageal cancer patients for treatment with KEYTRUDA using Combined Positive Score (CPS) ≥ 10. 1 In Europe, KEYTRUDA is approved in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic esophageal carcinoma or HER2 negative gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 [Combined Positive Score (CPS) ≥ 10]. 2.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Conlon, Young honored for supporting blood cancer research

Embodying the spirit of community commitment at Allie Beth Allman & Associates, president Keith Conlon has been named Dallas Man of the Year by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society-North Texas Chapter. Conlon raised the most donations during the organization’s 10-week fundraising campaign. The society’s 2021 Dallas Man & Woman of...
CancerMedscape News

COVID Booster May Benefit Active-Treatment Cancer Patients

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A COVID-19 booster shot may be beneficial for patients with cancer who are undergoing treatment, according to new findings from an Isreali case-control study. The seropositivity rate among the patients with cancer remained high (87%) about...
Cancerwashingtoninformer.com

Researchers Develop Novel AI Blood Testing Technology To Identify Lung Cancers

MARYLAND CITY, Md. — A group of American scientists has developed a new artificial intelligence blood testing technology to detect lung cancer. In samples from nearly 800 individuals with and without cancer, over 90 percent of lung cancers were detected by a novel artificial intelligence blood-testing technology developed by researchers at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Medical researchers discover method to detect early signs of cancer

Xin Guo, UC Berkeley Coleman Fung Chair professor, led a team of campus researchers along with a group of international medical researchers in developing a method to detect early signs of cancer through blood tests. The researchers collected blood samples from hospital patients and analyzed the methylation level in their...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Willmott on Expanding Genomic Testing in Ovarian Cancer

Lyndsay Willmott, MD, discusses the expanding role for genomic testing in ovarian cancer. Lyndsay Willmott, MD, gynecologic oncologist, Arizona Oncology, discusses the expanding role for genomic testing in ovarian cancer. Companion diagnostics are available to identify patients with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD)–positive ovarian cancer, Willmott says. However, not all patients...
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Recent strides in cancer research at Avera Medical Group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Cancer research has come a long way in recent years allowing doctors to do things like specifically target the type of treatment needed for a tumor and pinpoint exactly where radiation needs to go. Mary Lais was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997. Back then,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy