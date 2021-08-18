County Climate Officers Think Globally, Act Locally

Political gossip will be at a full roar this week with the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference underway. Even with the delta variant raging, most candidates for statewide office are expected to make the scene in Ocean City, moving from the convention center to the party circuit to the boardwalk, to meet actual voters. It will be a rare opportunity for officeholders, government bureaucrats, lobbyists, strategists and other political insiders to assess many of the contenders up close and personal.