County Climate Officers Think Globally, Act Locally
Climate change is an international crisis that demands action at every level of government. Yet perhaps overlooked, with all the dire warnings about the climate crisis from the United Nations, ongoing political battles over climate policy at the federal level, and the impasse in the General Assembly over legislation earlier this year, is the work local climate leaders — sometimes called sustainability officers — are doing in a handful of Maryland counties.www.marylandmatters.org
