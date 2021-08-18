Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ASCIRA COO, Belynda Lee, Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2021 International Business Awards®

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCIRA COO Belynda Lee, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year category in The 18 th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, 8 December.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Belynda Lee is a dynamic corporate executive with over three decades of experience. She has built strong international industry relationships with key corporate vendors and sales teams and has an excellent reputation that shows in the retention and loyalty of high-profile, high-volume business associates. As COO of ASCIRA, she brings an international business acumen along with her unique ability to perform as a cross-functional strategist to the team.

Elated by her success, Ms. Lee stated: "It is an honour to receive this award. I hope my contribution to the society will help guide young women towards the right path in life. Life is not simple, however with right choices, we can make it easier to live while reaching our highest potential. Thank You, Stevie Awards for recognizing the work that I do."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

The judging panel was chaired by Henry Albert R. Fadullon, President of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. It also consisted of prominent C-level executives from around the world including Tasnim Salem Al Falasi, Environment Awareness Section Manager of Dubai Municipality, Chetan Choudhury, Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Dubai, and David Meltzer, CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, USA.

Commenting on Belynda's work, the judges stated:

Inimitable in her style, Belynda has been dealt many different cards - certainly not always positive. It's exciting to see how she's moulded her own authentic style and is absolutely flourishing. From the outside looking in, she's a woman of ambition and vision and yet also gratitude and community.

Belynda Lee has developed herself and evolved into somebody that works to make others better persons, especially her team. Her leadership among women is proven with various recognitions she gained within her industry. Keep up the good work!

"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About ASCIRA

ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development through a variety of online digital products. It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available. Learn more about ASCIRA at www.asciraglobal.com

About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595162/ASCIRA__Belynda_Lee.jpg

Contact: Zenifer Khaleel+ 971 55 8820875 zenifer.khaleel@asciraglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascira-coo-belynda-lee-wins-bronze-stevie-award-in-2021-international-business-awards-301357855.html

SOURCE ASCIRA

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gallagher
Person
David Meltzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Coo#International Business#Business Acumen#The Woman Of The Year#Ascira#Sports 1 Marketing#Stevieawards Com Iba#German#Stevies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Press

TriNet Wins Five Stevie Awards

TriNet Wins Multiple Gold Stevie Awards for its 'People Matter' Marketing Campaign and TriNet PeopleForce Annual Conference. DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the company has won multiple Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Stevie® Award in the 18th Annual International Business Awards. TriNet was among more than 3,800 nominations—a record number—from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

TriNet Wins Multiple Gold Stevie Awards for its ‘People Matter’ Marketing Campaign and TriNet PeopleForce Annual Conference

Annual International Business Awards recognizes TriNet with five International Stevies for its work celebrating and supporting small and medium-size businesses as they bounce back from the COVID-19 Pandemic. TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the company has won multiple Gold,...
SoftwareTimes Union

Appcast Wins Top Recognition at the 2021 International Business Awards

LEBANON, N.H. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced that it won a 2021 Gold Stevie Award in the “Human Capital Management Solution” category for its programmatic job advertising technology, Xcelerate. In receiving this award, Appcast is recognized for having a leading business technology solution that streamlines human resources management and talent acquisition.
EconomyNew Haven Register

NASM Optima 2020 Wins Gold Stevie Award® for Best Educational Conference

Global virtual conference recognized as best-in-class event during the pandemic. BuzzCast, The Buzz Lab and the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Conferences & Meetings - Educational Event category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards® today. The award recognizes best-in-class virtual events that were held in 2020 when the event industry was forced to rapidly innovate in response to the global pandemic.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

BuzzCast Wins Gold Stevie Award® for Start-up of the Year 2021

Virtual and hybrid event platform emerges from stealth mode to claim the premium segment of the market. BuzzCast announced today that it has won a Gold Stevie Award® for Start-up of the Year 2021 in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®. The award recognizes best-in-class virtual events that were held in 2020 when the event industry was forced to rapidly innovate in response to the global pandemic.
EconomyProvidence Business News

Rhode Island Leadership Consultant Jeffrey Deckman Wins the International Business Award’s Innovator of the Year

Jeffrey Deckman, leadership consultant and founder of Capability Accelerators, has won the International Business Award’s 2021 Innovator and Thought Leader in 21st Century Leadership Mindsets, Models and Methods. At the core of his win is the Conscious Leadership in Action philosophy and specifically the M3 Process for Leadership and Organizational...
EconomyPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Stevie Awards Recognize TransPerfect for Excellence in Customer Service and Technology

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its employees and teams won three awards at the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Many of the winners are being recognized for their commitment to helping clients facing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BusinessTimes Union

Vectorworks, Inc. Chief Human Resources Officer Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 International Business Awards®

Tania Salgado-Nealous Honored in the Human Resources Executive of the Year Category. Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. proudly announces Chief Human Resources Officer Tania Salgado-Nealous, PHR, SHRM-CP was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Human Resources Executive of the Year Category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

2021 International Business Awards® Names ZorroSign A Gold Stevie® Award Winner For Blockchain Solution

PHOENIX (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. ZorroSign, a global technology company that brings blockchain technology to digital signatures, was awarded a gold Stevie in the Blockchain Solution category at the 18th Annual International Business Awards. Additionally, ZorroSign was recognized with two bronze Stevie® Awards for Company of The Year, Computer Software; and Most Innovative Tech Company of The Year.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Winners Announced in Best in Biz Awards 2021 International

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Best in Biz Awards, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world, today announced the winners in its 9th annual International competition. Gold and multiple winners in Best in Biz...
EducationPosted by
The Press

Online Trading Academy Adds to Stevie Awards Collection

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Trading Academy has been awarded two Bronze awards for CliK in the categories of Best Achievement in Product Innovation and Best Fintech Solution. These are the 5th and 6th Stevie Awards collected by OTA for this revolutionary education, analysis and trading platform, CliK.
Musicallaccess.com

2021 CMA International Awards Nominees Revealed

The 2021 COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) International Awards nominees were revealed TODAY (8/18). The awards honor artists and industry executives who have supported and impacted the growth and promotion of Country music in the international marketplace. One new category has been added this year, the ROB POTTS International Live Music...
Businesspctonline.com

Bayer, Bell Laboratories Win IoT Evolution Business Impact Awards

SHELTON, Conn. — TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, in conjunction with its partner Crossfire Media, announced Bayer and Bell Laboratories as winners of the 2021 IoT Business Impact Award, presented by IoT Evolution World. The award honors the IoT...
leelanaunews.com

Enterprise wins 23 national awards

The Leelanau Enterprise, the newspaper of record in Leelanau County, brought home 23 awards in the National Newspaper Association’s Better Contest. There were 1,229 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 180 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,409 entries. A total of 509 awards were won by 83 member newspapers in 33 states. […]
BusinessSunderland Echo

Just Eat boss pledges 'not just jobs but real careers' in £100million Sunderland investment

The firm has confirmed today it is to invest more than £100million in transforming the former npower offices in Rainton Bridge into a new base. UK managing director Andrew Kenny said the company was delighted to be establishing a new centre on Wearside. “We understand very much the importance of creating career opportunities outside London and the South East of England and so we are delighted that this move has given us this opportunity to support employment in the North East,” he said.
Electronicsessentialinstall.com

Award-winning sound: Upgraded

British speaker manufacturer Mission has been known for delivering compelling musicality and sound at affordable prices. The company’s QX Series is an example – launching in 2017, it delivered an impressive step-up from the company’s successful entry-level LX Series, earning many accolades including coveted ‘Best Speaker’ Awards from the likes of What Hi-Fi? and AVForums. In terms of both material and sonic value for money, the QX Series hit the sweet spot for those seeking something extra over the best ‘budget’ speaker ranges of the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy