Yellen gets chance to shape Fed from outside

Janet Yellen has dedicated most of her professional life to the Federal Reserve. She served in its highest-ranking roles, including as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, on its Washington-based board and as the central bank's first female chair. When President Donald Trump decided to replace her in that role in 2017, she was sorely disappointed.