Amwins Releases Q2/Q3 2021 State Of The Market Report

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the release of their State of the Market report, providing the latest market intelligence spanning rate, capacity and coverage trends across numerous lines of business and industries.

"The market continues to be dynamic," said James Drinkwater, president of Amwins and Amwins Brokerage. "The last two years have not been easy. We have experienced some of the hardest market conditions most of us have ever seen, and recent events have demonstrated that we work in a tremendously resilient industry. At Amwins, our goal is to add value to our clients - regardless of the market environment."

In this compelling issue of their State of the Market report, Amwins' specialists share exclusive thought leadership leveraging their collective global expertise and unique market perspective while delivering added value to their clients.

Topics include summary commentary on the Property, Casualty, Professional Lines and London markets as well as discussions on emerging issues related to cannabis, real estate, public entity, lumber, construction, marine, transportation, cyber, environmental, healthcare and more.

Find out more: Amwins Q2/Q3 2021 State of the Market Report

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $23 billion annually.

For further information contact:Amwins Group, Inc. Lisa KuszmarTelephone: 704.749.2780Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amwins-releases-q2q3-2021-state-of-the-market-report-301357597.html

SOURCE Amwins

