Authorities attack Minnesota wildfire from air, ground
Authorities fought a northeastern Minnesota wildfire from the air and on the ground Tuesday, following the evacuation of about 75 residences in the Superior National Forest. The fire, which was first spotted Sunday near Greenwood Lake, had expanded to about 3.1 square miles by Tuesday. The Minnesota National Guard is assisting in the firefighting efforts; warm weather and gusty winds from the south were forecast to continue for days.finance-commerce.com
