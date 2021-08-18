Cancel
Clearwater, ID

Test results still pending

idahocountyfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho Department of Fish & Game’s Clearwater Region is asking the public to report dead or sick deer by calling (208) 799-5010. IDFG is continuing to receive reports of dead deer in the Kamiah area. Approximately 150 white-tails have died near the Kamiah area. As of Aug. 13, tests had come back negative for both bluetongue and epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD). Tests were also negative for Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease, which is a similar hemorrhagic disease and been known to occur in Washington. Additional tests were being conducted to determine the causes of death. The results of those tests are still pending. “We are working hard to find out what disease we are dealing with,” said regional wildlife biologist Jana Livingston.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

