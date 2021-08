MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has allocated 110 billion rupees ($1.48 billion) to boost domestic palm oil production to 2.8 million tonnes by 2029-30, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday.

The government will support small farmers to expand areas under oil palm cultivation to 1 million hectares from the current 350,000 hectares, he said.

($1 = 74.2350 Indian rupees)