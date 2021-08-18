What Can We Learn From Insider Action? A Lot
Stocks quotes in this article: PTON, PLTR, CVNA, SNOW, CRM, DSGN, GBDC, JOAN, FSBC, MPB, VTTWX, DODGX, FCTDX, FALCX. There are a number of ideas taken from various sources as of mid-August this yearSomewhat surprisingly, the Thomson Reuters "Insider Sell/Buy" ratio is now fairly bullishInsiders always sell more shares of their own company's stock than they buyThat's because they typically receive incentive shares and/or stock options as part of their compensatio...realmoney.thestreet.com
Comments / 0