Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What Can We Learn From Insider Action? A Lot

By Authors
Street.Com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks quotes in this article: PTON, PLTR, CVNA, SNOW, CRM, DSGN, GBDC, JOAN, FSBC, MPB, VTTWX, DODGX, FCTDX, FALCX. There are a number of ideas taken from various sources as of mid-August this yearSomewhat surprisingly, the Thomson Reuters "Insider Sell/Buy" ratio is now fairly bullishInsiders always sell more shares of their own company's stock than they buyThat's because they typically receive incentive shares and/or stock options as part of their compensatio...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pltr#Cvna#Snow#Crm#Dsgn#Gbdc#Dodgx#Fctdx#Falcx#Thomson Reuters#Daily Diary#Real Money Pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer: Stocks That Can Soar In or Out of COVID Lockdowns

Jim Cramer says that investors seem to take one of two extreme positions – either the market is on the verge of another historic run or it’s going to self-correct by 10%. It’s an understandable position, he writes. There are up days and there are selloffs, Cramer says. The important...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: The Days of Amazon as Death Star Are Over

Stocks quotes in this article: AMZN, CVS, TGT, WMT, DASH, GDRX, BBY, ABT, PANW, ZM, COST, KSS. We used to call it the Death StarThat was the name for Amazon (AMZN) , a moniker so deserving that we just had to hope it wasn't trained on any of our investmentsI still love AmazonI think that Amazon Prime represents a great value, Amazon web services is the dominant cloud business and Amazon advertising is incredibly strongBut the Death Star, a ...
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

There's Good News for 3 Biotech Names

Stocks quotes in this article: XBI, PFE, TRIL, DVAX, AXSM, BIIB, XERS. We saw a rare rip your face off rally in the small biotech sector on MondayHelping was one of few broad-based rises in the overall market in recent monthsInvestors must have been relieved that the self-made debacle in Afghanistan did not worsen noticeably over the weekendThe SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) rose over 4 1/2% on the day, the best daily advanc...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Amazon's Fading Star, Understanding NFTs

Bricks-and-mortar stores strike back and Amazon is the 'Death Star' no more. A must-read primer on non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Some big-picture takeaways from a four-week barrage of tech earnings reports. Not all breakouts are created equal -- let's compare two recent ones. Watch Medigen stock as Taiwan's president becomes...
RetailInformationWeek

What Enterprises Can Learn from Digital Disruption

Digital disruption continues to change industries. Companies are moving further into the cloud, they've become more agile, and they're obsessed about customer experience. Digital companies realize those aren't innovative traits anymore, they're tables stakes. “The biggest differentiator is that can-do attitude and the ability to get stuff done in contrast...
StocksStreet.Com

This Company Is Really in Its Element Right Now

Ingevity (NGVT) started in 1964. It spent most of its corporate life as part of Westvaco, then its successor companies MeadWestvaco and WestRock CompanyNGVT assumed its current format as a tax-free spin-off from WestRock (WRK) in 2016. Here is how the company describes itself on its own website: Independence has agreed with NGVT. If this year's ...
StocksStreet.Com

Staying Smaller and Tighter With This GoodRx Trade

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) might be dialing up the prescription for a buy based on the chartsAll right, that was terrible, but I couldn't resistBulls came sweeping in after the company reported strong earnings earlier this monthRevenue grew 43% year-over-year, reaching $176.6 million with adjusted net income of $35.1 millionGDRX is a name though that ...
StocksStreet.Com

Nvidia, BJ's Just Broke Out, Here's How to Play Them

Nearly all trading educational materials have one thing in common: They encourage the reader to buy the breakoutWhile breakout strategies are far from infallible, they do offer certain advantagesFor example, if a stock breaks out to a new high, shorts can be pressured into covering, which tends to drive the price even higherA stock that breaks out...
StocksStreet.Com

The Wall of Worry Scales Higher and Higher

Fortunately, the debacle in Afghanistan did not seem to get measurably worse over the weekendAs of here on Monday morning, no Americans have been reported killed or taken hostage, although a few appear to have been beaten by the TalibanHowever, investors will need to continue to monitor the situationAn Iranian-type hostage situation is the last th...
StocksStreet.Com

Let's Check Out Potential Buy Setups in Square, Roku and VeriSign

I always like to look at stocks that have had a healthy pullback into key Fibonacci price clustersSquare Inc(SQ) is one of theseSquare Inc(SQ) View Chart » View in New Window » The price cluster zone comes in at the $251.44-$253.95 area. Read the full story and get access to...
StocksStreet.Com

Small-Caps Don't Stink Right Now, and I'm Watching Olo

Stocks quotes in this article: OLO, UBER, DASH, WING, SHAK. This market, the momentum and small-cap names, remind me of a scene from the movie "For Love of the Game" today"Cause, Billy, we don't stink right now..." Small-caps don't stink right nowWe're seeing quite a few strong bounces all across the board todayI have my eyes on Olo's (OLO) chartOlo is a cloud software platform that allows restaurants to s...
MarketsStreet.Com

Cato, You Make Big Bucks by Going Against the Crowd

Understanding stock market psychology is a huge advantage for traders with the temperament to think for themselvesIt's not easy going against the crowd, however, so few people really benefit as much as they should, even when their contrarian instincts are correctSpecialty retailer Cato Corp(CATO) provides a prime exampleThe graphic below was publi...
WorldStreet.Com

What Afghanistan Means for the Markets

As the tragedy continues to unfold in Afghanistan, we wish all the best to everyone affectedI highly recommend listening to Academy Securities' Afghanistan podcast (with General (ret.) Marks, Rachel Washburn, and I). There are some potential longer-term implications arising from this situation: -- Can China "succeed" in Afghanistan where the Briti...
StocksStreet.Com

What Alibaba, Best Buy Stocks Tell Jim Cramer About Markets Tuesday

As of intraday trading Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 48.55 points, the Nasdaq was up 72.35 points and the S&P 500 was up 10.10 points. Jim Cramer said it’s the second day in a row where the market assumes the full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is going to change the world.
StocksStreet.Com

The Beachbody's Charts Are Looking Weak

During Monday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about The Beachbody Company (BODY) : "I think they're good but there are too many in this space, so I have to say no," he replied. Let's check on the charts of BODY. In this daily Japanese...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Snowflake And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) and Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) will be featured Wednesday on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer. Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman is set to be featured in an interview with Cramer. On Tuesday, Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Snowflake with a Buy...
StocksStreet.Com

Video: Jim Cramer on Boeing, Best Buy, Pfizer, Palo Alto, Spinoff Stocks

Stocks opened higher Tuesday after the Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high Monday following the full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID vaccine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 54.80 points, the Nasdaq was up 36.26 points and the S&P 500 was up 5.70 points.
RetailStreet.Com

What Retail Earnings Tell Jim Cramer About Markets Wednesday

As markets sought direction in intraday trading ahead of Friday’s virtual Jackson Hole Federal Reserve address, Jim Cramer said an interesting dichotomy is emerging in retail. Amid earnings from many of the major retailers, Cramer said a tale of two retailers is emerging with Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report...

Comments / 0

Community Policy