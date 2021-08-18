Cancel
Forget moratorium worries: Here's why now is the best time to invest in real estate

By Victoria Kennedy
Inman.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow more than ever, properties are selling well over list price, and buyers are chomping at the bit to purchase. Here’s why you shouldn’t wait to get in on the action. The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Wednesday that it has extended moratoriums on single-family foreclosures and real estate-owned evictions until “at least” September 30. This means that banks are still prevented from repossessing properties due to the nonpayment of mortgage debt, which will lead to an already-scarce inventory of homes in markets across the country.

