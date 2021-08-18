Cancel
Cle Elum, WA

Suncadia Resort Added to CoralTree Hospitality Management Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER—CoralTree Hospitality, an independent hospitality management company, added Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington to its portfolio. Located 80 miles east of Seattle, the year-round resort community is situated amidst a 6,000 acre landscaped with more than 40 miles of hiking and biking trails, two golf courses, a spa, an inn, the Lodge, residential vacation rental accommodations, real estate, and more. CoralTree has been the asset manager of the resort and now will manage Suncadia as a franchise under the Destination by Hyatt brand.

