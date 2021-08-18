Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Oracle Cloud On The Menu For Burger King And Church’s Texas Chicken In Mexico

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Oracle Point-of-Sale Technology Gives Corporativo GES Intelligence on Sales and Operations across Its Properties in One System. Corporativo GES operates more than 30 Burger King and Church’s Texas Chicken franchises in Mexico. With the pandemic putting a strain on restaurants, the fast-growing operator knew it needed to move to the cloud to improve the efficiency of its operations, Oracle MICROS Simphony Point-of-Sale (POS) is helping Corporativo GES to remotely manage its entire business on just one system. With built-in restaurant data and analytics, the operator can make faster, more-informed decisions and is increasing diner satisfaction by improving the order and payment process, speeding counter and drive-thru service, and better managing its menu and customer promotions.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Cloud#Mexico#In The Cloud#Food Drink#Burger King And Church#Texas Chicken#Ges#Oracle Netsuite#Oracle Food And Beverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy