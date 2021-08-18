Oracle Cloud On The Menu For Burger King And Church’s Texas Chicken In Mexico

Oracle Point-of-Sale Technology Gives Corporativo GES Intelligence on Sales and Operations across Its Properties in One System. Corporativo GES operates more than 30 Burger King and Church’s Texas Chicken franchises in Mexico. With the pandemic putting a strain on restaurants, the fast-growing operator knew it needed to move to the cloud to improve the efficiency of its operations, Oracle MICROS Simphony Point-of-Sale (POS) is helping Corporativo GES to remotely manage its entire business on just one system. With built-in restaurant data and analytics, the operator can make faster, more-informed decisions and is increasing diner satisfaction by improving the order and payment process, speeding counter and drive-thru service, and better managing its menu and customer promotions.