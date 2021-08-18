Cancel
Environment

Wednesday Morning: Stormy this afternoon but a heat wave is coming soon

By Bryan Ramsey
brproud.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: We’ll continue to see rain chances today. Gulf moisture will be brought in by southerly winds. This will keep dewpoints high, meaning it will remain feeling hot outside. It will also keep rain chances up in the forecast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon and evening, some of which could feature gusty winds and heavier downpours. Highs will be in the low-90s with the heat index in the low-100s. Partly cloudy skies, otherwise. Overnight you will see mostly clear skies with lows near 75 degrees.

