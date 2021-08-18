Wednesday Morning: Stormy this afternoon but a heat wave is coming soon

Not as hot Wednesday. We do not have a heat advisory! Highs will mostly be in the low 90s. There is the potential for locally heavy rain, so stay weather aware. Rain chances are higher into the weekend, so we will get a break in the heat. There are three systems with the potential for tropical development. I am monitoring the Central Caribbean with a 60% chance for tropical development. It is forecast to move into the SW Gulf Sunday. I look at Global Models because they do better with systems that have not yet developed. The GFS Model develops it near the Yucatan Peninsula, takes it into the SW Gulf and towards Texas possibly as a storm or even a hurricane. This is totally subject to change, and is different from yesterday's run. The Euro Model is different too. Yesterday it took the system towards Texas, now it is taking it towards SW Louisiana. Stay tuned, there will be more changes. The strength of the Mid Atlantic High will determine the path.