iCIMS Announces INSPIRE European Summit In Partnership With UNLEASH

CHO Plus’s participation in this joint initiative is another step toward commercializing its patented cell engineering technology. CHO Plus an early-stage innovation company developing technology to dramatically increase the productivity of cells used to manufacture therapeutic proteins and viruses, announced that it has been accepted into Blue Knight, and will receive funding to support their JLABS @ South San Francisco residency. Blue Knight is a joint initiative created between Johnson & Johnson Innovation and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The joint initiative is dedicated to anticipating potential health security threats, activating the global innovation community, and amplifying scientific and technological advancements with the aim to prepare for and respond to our rapidly evolving global health environment. CHO Plus technology could expand the existing manufacturing capacity for production of therapeutic proteins and vaccines thus making the company a good fit for the mission of the Blue Knight program. Through dedicated mentorship, CHO Plus will work with BARDA representatives and associates toward mutually beneficial goals.