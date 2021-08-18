iCIMS Announces INSPIRE European Summit In Partnership With UNLEASH
Register for the Virtual Event to Learn from Global Industry Leaders and Connect with Talent and Technology Innovators. iCIMS, the talent cloud company, and UNLEASH are joining forces to present INSPIRE European Summit, a transformative virtual experience to empower companies to move forward together and collectively shape the new world of work. Talent and technology leaders in Europe are encouraged to register for the free virtual event on 21 October to hear from some of the industry’s most inspiring trailblazers and connect with the community on critical conversations around talent recruitment and retention, improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, advancing recruitment technology, and innovating together to achieve business success.aithority.com
