Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

U.S. mortgage applications drop as mortgage rates edge above 3% -MBA

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Mortgage applications declined last week, especially for refinancing, as mortgage rates rose back over 3% for the first time in about a month. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its average contract interest rate for traditional 30-year mortgages inched up to 3.06% from 2.99% in the week ending Aug. 13. The seasonally adjusted market index tracking mortgage applications fell 3.9% from a week earlier, reflecting a 5.3% decrease in applications to refinance existing loans.

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Mba#Reuters#Treasury#Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real Estatewolfstreet.com

Home Prices Dip for First Time off Crazy Spike, Price Reductions Surge, Sellers Emerge, House Sales Drop Year-over-Year, Inventories & Supply Keep Rising

“Normalization” or “deceleration,” as this phenomenon is called, is setting in. Prices of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops dipped in July, reverting to seasonality for the first time since 2019, amid surging price reductions. Single-family house sales dropped 4.1% in July, from a year ago, the first decline since the lockdowns. Condo sales rose. Inventories rose for the fifth month in a row. And new listings are catching up with pre-pandemic trends, as sellers emerge from the woodwork. All this according to data from the National Association of Realtors today.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as investors prep for Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were in the green early on Monday as market participants await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones futures Industrial Average was up 0.68% at 35,357.62, while the S&P 500 was 0.81% firmer at 4,477.85 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.17% stronger at 14,886.66.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rates Is Higher Today | August 23, 2021

The average rate for a conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.257% today, slightly higher than it was on Friday. Rates for other loan categories, such as FHA and VA loans, are lower. Rates continue to be very low and borrowers with strong credit applying for a new mortgage or refinancing...
Real Estatethebalance.com

High Prices Squeeze First-Time Homebuyers Out of Market

That’s the share of homebuyers in July who were purchasing a house for the first time, the lowest since January 2019, as entry-level homebuyers are priced out of an expensive housing market and into an increasingly pricey rental market. First-time buyers made up 34% of the market the same time...
Real Estatesimplifyingthemarket.com

What Do Experts Say About Today’s Mortgage Rates?

Mortgage rates are hovering near record lows, and that’s good news for today’s homebuyers. The graph below shows mortgage rates dating back to 2016 and where today falls by comparison. Generally speaking, when rates are low, you can afford more home for your money. That’s why experts across the industry...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

30 Year Mortgage Rates "Stuck in the Middle" at 2.93%

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Rates Stuck in The Middle. Rates are on hold until the next chapter is written in the complex saga of covid versus the market. This isn't to say rates perfectly flat--simply that the prevailing momentum has been sideways for the past few weeks.
Real Estatebizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates hover under 3% threshold

U.S. mortgage rates mostly held steady this week remaining under the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.86% for the week ending Aug. 19 — down modestly from 2.87% last week. More than three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.99%.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Fairly Steady, But Volatility Could Increase

After a sharp increase to start the year and significant improvements between April and mid July, mortgage rates have been fairly flat for more than a month. That's definitely not a bad thing considering how close they are to all-time lows with best-case 30yr fixed scenarios still under 3.0%. Change...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

MBA: Mortgage Applications Increase in Latest Weekly Survey

Mortgage applications increased 1.6 percent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending August 20, 2021. ... The Refinance Index increased 1 percent from the previous week and was 3 percent higher than the same week one...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Purchase mortgage applications rise as Treasury yields fall

Mortgage applications rose 1.6% on the week ending Aug. 20, moving in concert with a drop in Treasury yields, according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The market composite index moved 1% on an unadjusted basis from the prior week. Refis ticked up 1% from the prior...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage volumes ride lower rates to a weekly gain

Favorable rates boosted mortgage activity last week after volumes decreased earlier in the month, though concerns over the U.S. economic recovery still abound, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA’s Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage activity based on a survey of the association’s members, rose a seasonally...
Retailwibqam.com

U.S. core capital goods orders flat in July; shipments increase

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods were steady in July, but an acceleration in shipments suggested business investment in equipment could offset an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending and keep the economy on a solid growth path in the third quarter. The Commerce Department said on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy