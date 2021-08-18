BlackBerry QNX flaw left cars and medical devices vulnerable to attack

A major vulnerability affecting older versions of BlackBerry's QNX operating system could allow hackers to gain control of a variety of products, including cars and medical devices. Apparently, some older versions of QNX have a BadAlloc vulnerability, which gives bad actors a way to attack systems remotely. The infiltrators could then execute a denial-of-service attack or execute arbitrary code. BlackBerry, the FDA and US Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have issued advisories about the flaw. According to Politico, though, BlackBerry originally didn't want to go public about it and kept it a secret for months.