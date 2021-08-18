Branch Insurance Partners With Snapsheet Claims Platform To Accelerate The Claims Experience

AKASA, the only Unified Automation™ company for healthcare revenue cycle management, announced several company milestones, including a growing customer base that now represents more than $100 billion in aggregate net patient revenues which equates to nearly 10 percent of all U.S. health system spending annually, according to data from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. AKASA automates medical billing and claim remittances processes for healthcare providers that provide care across all 50 states. Additionally, the company disclosed that Symphony Ventures, an investment partnership established by professional golfer Rory McIlroy and his team, signed on as an investor in its previously announced Series B round.