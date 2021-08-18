Cancel
Branch Insurance Partners With Snapsheet Claims Platform To Accelerate The Claims Experience

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Snapsheet’s Cloud-Native, API-Based Software Enables a Differentiated Member Experience for Branch’s Home and Auto Claims. Snapsheet, the pioneer of virtual appraisals and an emerging leader in cloud-native claims management software, announced that Branch Insurance, the first insurer to offer instantly-bundled home and auto insurance, selected Snapsheet Claims software to deliver the modern claims experience to its rapidly-growing community.

aithority.com

