Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Johnson: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees this year

By SYLVIA HUI and PAN PYLAS
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYXqK_0bV46fvc00

LONDON — (AP) — The British government said it would take in 5,000 Afghan refugees this year, primarily women and children, as lawmakers packed Parliament Wednesday for a heated emergency debate on the U.K. response to the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has come under fire for the chaotic turn of events in Afghanistan, said a new “generous” refugee settlement program would allow up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans to seek sanctuary in the U.K. in the coming years. That number is over and above the 5,000 or so Afghan allies the U.K. is trying to evacuate from Kabul's international airport.

Johnson said the U.K. would work to unite the international community behind a “clear plan for dealing with the Taliban." The prime minister, who is the current president of the Group of Seven leading nations, said he was looking to convene a meeting of leaders in coming days.

“We are clear, and we have agreed that it’d be a mistake for any country to recognize any new regime in Kabul prematurely or bilaterally," Johnson, who spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders in recent days, said.

“We will judge this regime on the choices it makes and by its actions rather than its words,” he added.

The refugee plan, which is similar to a similar package for Syria in 2015, came under immediate attack from lawmakers, who said it fell short of what was required, both in terms of speed and numbers.

“The government has said 5,000 will be brought to resettle in the U.K. this year,” Chris Bryant, a parliament member from the main opposition Labour Party, said. “What are the other 15,000 meant to do? Hang around and wait to be executed?”

Johnson said British officials were doing all they can to evacuate U.K. and Afghan citizens who helped the British forces based in Afghanistan and that the Taliban have not sought to disrupt the operation.

“The situation has stabilized since the weekend, but it remains precarious, and the .U.K officials on the ground are doing everything that they can to expedite the movement of people," he said. "At the moment, it would be fair to say that the Taliban are allowing that evacuation to go ahead.”

Johnson told Parliament that events in Afghanistan have “unfolded faster than even the Taliban predicted,” but the prime minister denied that his government had been caught unawares.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the Conservative government had to take its share of the responsibility for the crisis in Afghanistan.

“There’s been a major miscalculation of the resilience of the Afghan forces and a staggering complacency from our government about the Taliban threat,” he said.

Like Biden, Johnson is facing criticism over Britain's hasty retreat from Afghanistan and its chaotic evacuation of British citizens and the thousands of Afghans it has employed over the past two decades. Criticism has been particularly acute from veterans and the families of the 457 British troops who died in the country while fighting there as part of the U.S.-led NATO military operation.

Demonstrations are planned outside of parliament to call for support for Afghans and their families.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
62K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Taliban#Uk#Ap#British#Parliament#Afghans#Labour Party#Conservative#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
Georgia StateWTGS

Georgia governor signals openness to taking Afghan refugees

ATLANTA (WTGS/AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears open to taking in refugees from Afghanistan who helped the U.S. war effort. The Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was important to keep those who partnered with American armed forces over the last 20 years safe.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Worldnewsbrig.com

Tony Blair slams Joe Biden’s ‘imbecilic’ retreat from Afghanistan

Tony Blair has launched a furious attack on Joe Biden’s “imbecilic” withdrawal from Afghanistan, as the airport at the centre of evacuation efforts was forced to shut on Saturday amid horrific scenes. In an extraordinary attack, the former prime minister, who took Britain into Afghanistan in 2001, said the “deep...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Taliban must allow evacuees after 31 August - Boris Johnson

The Taliban must guarantee a safe passage for those who want to leave Afghanistan beyond the 31 August deadline, PM Boris Johnson has said. Following an emergency virtual meeting of G7 leaders, Mr Johnson said the UK would continue evacuating people from the country "until the last moment". He added...
WorldWVNews

Britain, other allies push back on Biden's Aug. 31 deadline to leave Kabul

As the chaotic rush on Kabul airport enters its second week, divisions are emerging between the United States and its allies about how to handle the future of Afghanistan policy, with a number of nations criticizing the Biden administration’s self-imposed timeline for pulling out of the airport. Ahead of a...
WorldUS News and World Report

UK Says Has Evacuated Over 7,000 People From Afghanistan

(Reuters) - The United Kingdom said late on Monday it has evacuated over 7,000 people from Afghanistan, adding that the evacuation process will run as long as the security situation allows and that no firm date was set for the end of evacuation flights. "7,109 individuals have been evacuated from...
Immigrationnwaonline.com

Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover

HANGEDIGI, Turkey -- From above, the new border wall separating Turkey from Iran looks like a white snake winding through the barren hills. So far it only covers a third of the 335-mile border, leaving plenty of gaps for migrants to slip across in the dead of night. Traffic on...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

NATO's European Leaders Also Blamed for Kabul Debacle

U.S. officials are not alone in facing blame for miscalculating the speed of the Taliban offensive. European leaders and their security advisers are also coming under mounting criticism for misjudging how rapidly events would play out in Afghanistan once President Joe Biden had decided on withdrawing American forces from the central Asian country.
Vermont StateNorwalk Hour

Vermont ready to take Afghan refugees, governor says

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott said his administration has reached out to the White House to reiterate an earlier request for Vermont to take in more refugees as thousands flee Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power. “We're ready, willing and able to help those who are coming from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy