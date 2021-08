“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has a bit of an uphill battle ahead of it. Not only is the film debuting in theaters during rising COVID cases and a renewed fear of sitting in indoor public spaces (with some cities putting vaccine mandates into effect), but the film also has the task of introducing the title character into the lexicon of the MCU. And when you put Shang-Chi next to Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor, it’s easy to disregard the new hero as being “less than” because he doesn’t have an iconic costume or a household name. But in a new TV spot and film clip, Marvel Studios wants you to know that Shang-Chi is just as legit as those other MCU legends. Oh, and he is really good at kung-fu.