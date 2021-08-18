Cancel
Flash flood watch today

By KXAS-TV (NBC5)
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of North Texas through Wednesday. This wet pattern is not over. More showers and thunderstorms are occurring across North Texas this morning. They will produce heavy downpours with the possibility of flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches is possible. The highest rain chances today will be during the first half of the day. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but they won’t be as widespread. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

