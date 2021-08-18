Flash flood watch today

Effective: 2021-08-24 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Boone; McHenry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES At 724 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Although the heaviest rainfall had moved east out of the area, light rainfall may continue, with additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harvard, Capron, Hebron and Chemung. The heaviest rainfall has occurred in the headwaters of Piscasaw Creek north of Chemung and Harvard. A rapid rise in water levels along Piscasaw Creek and nearby waterways is imminent. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED