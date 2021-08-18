Thorn and Moon is a Witchy Piece of Home
The monthly Thorn and Moon Magickal Markets are bar-none my favorite spooky events in Houston. As I age into a sober elder goth who doesn’t have the hips to dance all the way through “This Corrosion” anymore, I appreciate the focus on community creativity and cottagecore atmosphere. Founder Jessica Anderson and her husband Stephen have finally bottled that heady brew and turned it into a storefront in the Heights which opened this past weekend.www.houstonpress.com
Comments / 0