Online gaming, also known as e-game playing over the various form of computer network, particularly over the internet. It can range from simple text-based environments to games incorporating with complex graphics. The expansion of online gaming is reflecting due to the increasing popularity of the internet in emerging economies and its widespread use and connectivity, in the form of digital copies. The very market has millions of players and generated billions of dollars across the world through online environments. According to AMA, the Global Online Gaming market is expected to see growth rate of 11.1%.