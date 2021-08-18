Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Center Theatre in Dover: Time For A Movie … Or 6 or 7

By Scott Miller
Posted by 
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

And you get to pick the movies. You can now go to Center Theater’s website here and vote for your favorite 5 movies. And based on the votes, the top 6 or maybe 7 movies, depending upon each movie’s length will be selected and will play at an all-day marathon. It will be free to attend, however, donations will be welcomed.

i95rocks.com

Comments / 0

I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#The Center Theater#Deliverance#Center Theatre#The Performing Arts#Sci Fi Movie Serenity#Shawshank Redemption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

First-ever dive-in movie coming to aquatic center

Ahoy mateys! Grab your swimmies and mark your calendars for Marshfield’s first dive-in movie. On Saturday, August 14 the City of Marshfield Park and Recreation department will host a dive-in movie at the Dr. Tommy McDonnell Aquatic Center. “We’re doing Pirates of the Caribbean this year,” said Dianna Schuman, Recreation...
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

Center Theatre reinstating mask requirement

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft announced that it will be reinstating a mask requirement for guests starting Monday, Aug. 16. Patrick Myers, the Theatre’s executive director, stated that the change in policy was based on Piscataquis county’s position on the Federal CDC’s Community Transmission map (https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view). “Piscataquis has...
Lehigh County, PATimes News

Cub Scouts to camp out at Shankweiler’s Drive-In Movie Theatre

More than 600 Cub Scouts and family members will participate in a family camp out at Shankweiler’s Drive-In Movie Theater Sept. 9. With tents popping up throughout the grounds at Shankweiler’s, this camp out has proved to be one of the most popular Cub Scout activities in the local Minsi Trails Council. Each year this annual event, now in its 15th year, is sponsored by the Scouting volunteers of the council’s Lehigh District.
Theater & Dancenorthernexpress.com

Theatre Under the Tent: Toma's Mime Time

TC's own Thomas Johnson, AKA Toma the Mime, has been performing the Art of Mime for over 45 years. Thomas began his study of mime as a teen & studied under Marcel Marceau in Paris in 1984. He formed the Mime Street Mime Company in college. In 1986 Thomas started touring mime programs & educational assembly programs to schools all over America.
Maine Stateobserver-me.com

Center Theatre hosting Maine theatrical premiere of ‘Bastards’ Road’

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft announced that it will be hosting the Maine Theatrical premier of the award-winning documentary, “Bastards’ Road.” The documentary follows Marine Corps veteran Jonathan Hancock who served in the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment – nicknamed The Magnificent Bastards. Hancock undertook a 6,000 mile walk across the United States to visit his fellow marines and the families of his fallen comrades. He uses the solitude of the road and the company of those he visits to successfully manage the wounds of war that never fully heal.
MoviesBoston Globe

At the movies, night time is the right time

There’s mystery in the night, an almost tactile sense that what is fixed and stable during the daytime is suddenly up for grabs. Addressing the Spirit of Night in his poem “To Night,” Shelley captured its power: ”Thou wovest dreams of joy and fear/Which make thee terrible and dear. . .”
Stockton, CAcaravannews.com

Movies At The Point at Weber Point Events Center

Get ready for another fun-filled summer with Movies At The Point, family-friendly events from the City of Stockton Community Services Department. Sit under the stars at the beautiful Weber Point Events Center in downtown Stockton and enjoy free hit movies with family and friends. Closed captioning is provided for the hearing impaired, upon request. The featured movie will be “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG), on Friday, August 20.
MoviesRolling Stone

50 Best Action Movies of All Time

All you need to make a movie, a wise French man once said, is a girl and a gun. It helps, of course, if you throw in a few explosions, several car chases, some knockdown mano a mano fistfights, a smattering of kung fu and any number of swordfights as well. Action has been a part of the movies since the days of Keystone Kops and mustache-twirling villains tying up heroines on railroads tracks; you could even argue that the Lumiere brothers’ short of a train pulling into the station, which allegedly caused audiences to scream and flee the room, was the world’s first example of an action movie. The holy trinity of cinema, i.e. thrills, chills and spills, has been a main attraction of the medium for decades. And once the Age of the Blockbuster really kicks into gear in the early 1980s, you couldn’t throw a rock at a multiplex without hitting something that hyped up the “motion” into motion pictures.
Franklin, PAexplore venango

‘Together Again for the First Time’ Opens Tomorrow at the Barrow Civic Theatre

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Barrow-Civic Theatre will be holding its first full-scale production in over a year beginning on Friday. “Together Again for the First Time” will be the Franklin Civic Operetta Association’s (FCOA) first presentation since “Anne of Green Gables” was suddenly changed to a virtual format during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020.
Farmington, MODaily Journal

LIFE CENTER HOLDS MOVIE NIGHT

The LIFE Center for Independent Living recently held A Movie Night in the parking lot behind its Farmington location at 725 E. Karsch Blvd. A second movie night, featuring the film Jaws, is planned for 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
Tennessee StateJohnson City Press

ETSU Theatre and Dance plans first season in new Martin Center

The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will present its 2021-22 season in the Martin Center for the Arts beginning in November. The season opens with “Men on Boats,” a comedy by Jaclyn Backhaus. Featuring an all-female cast, “Men on Boats” tells the “true(ish)” story of 10 explorers — a one-armed captain and crew of insane yet loyal volunteers — who set out to chart the course of the Colorado River during an 1869 expedition, writes Dramatists Play Service. The show contains strong language.
Theater & DancePosted by
CBS LA

Pantages Theatre Reopens For First Time In 17 Months With ‘Hamilton’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the iconic Pantages Theatre in Hollywood will welcome audiences Tuesday for the opening night of “Hamilton.” Proof of vaccination, as well as masks, were required for the opening of “Hamilton” at the Pantages theater Aug. 17, after a 17-month postponement due to the pandemic. (CBSLA) On March 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold nationwide, the Pantages was forced to shutter mere hours before its “Hamilton” production was set to open for its second run at the theater. “We were literally rehearsing and were due to have our...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Classic silent movie to be shown at Temple Theatre

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theatre will be showing a special movie this Sunday. The theater will be showing a silent film called “Safety Last!” starring Harold Lloyd and Mildred Davis. Larry Davis of Atlanta, Georgia will be playing the Robert Morton Theater Pipe Organ as the film plays. Doors will open at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the film starting at 3.
Theater & Danceclarencebee.com

Theatre

Sat. 21 Reflections: The Aurora Borealis Duo — Presented by Musical Feast, Reflections is a musical commentary of a year in silence. Throughout the pandemic, musical voices have been filtered through masks, electronic channels, and the radically shifted world. In-person and live stream options available. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, at MusicalFare Theatre, Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Suite […]
Moviesculturemap.com

The Palace Theatre presents Classic Movie Screenings

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Palace Theatre will present classic movie screenings. Guests can bring in a same day receipt from any Grapevine restaurant and get a free popcorn at the concession stand.
Boise, IDPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Don’t Miss Classic Movie Night At The Egyptian Theatre

Some of the best movies of all time came out 20+ years ago:. But depending on when you were born, it's unlikely that you got to see any of these classics in the movie theater. As a millennial there was no way I was old enough to watch any of this content when it first came out. For some I wasn't even a twinkle in my father's eye when they were released. But the magic of VHS tapes, which became DVDs, which became Blu-ray, make it so we can enjoy these iconic films on our television screens.
Theater & DanceBaton Rouge Business Report

Take a peek at the newly renovated River Center Performing Arts Theatre

After a three-year renovation, the River Center Performing Arts Theatre is finally set to reopen in September, just in time for a full slate of events. The $16.2 million renovation project includes significant updates to the interior and exterior of the 44-year-old building, including a retooled façade and entrance plaza, an expanded lobby, improved acoustics and larger seats with center aisles that allow for better movement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy