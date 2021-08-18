Business Buzz: Wellesley NYT bestseller Ben Coes has new thriller; meet the Charles River Regional Chamber; Sara Campbell Sidewalk Sale in Linden Square

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:. Wellesley NYT bestseller Ben Coes has new thriller. This summer’s biggest action-packed thriller, The Island, by Wellesley resident and New York Times best-selling author Ben Coes is set to drop on Aug. 17. Fans will be gratified to know that all the guys are back—Dewey, Tacoma, Calibrisi, Polk, King, and Dellebaugh. This group of tough guys is isn’t afraid of a little rough-and-tumble or blood-and-guts (or a lot). We hear there’s plenty of action and mayhem from start to finish.