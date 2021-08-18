Cancel
Yankton, SD

Drought Moving into Record Territory

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing drought has landed in record territory. South Dakota State Climatologist Laura Edwards says the dry trend accelerated in the summer months…. The National Weather Service reports that the April through mid-August period is the driest on record in Yankton with five point six inches of rain, breaking the record set in 1936 of six point six four inches. Tyndall, Vermillion and Sioux City have had the second driest spring and summer on record.

Yankton, SD
Tyndall, SD
South Dakota State
Vermillion, SD
