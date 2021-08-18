Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rain chances persist through week; Drier and warmer by weekend

By Alexis Clemons
fourstateshomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsolated storms are possible again this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Rain could become a little more widespread by tomorrow (Thursday), and we could even see a few storms as early as tomorrow morning. A few isolated storms could stick around Friday afternoon, but we are trending drier for the weekend. However, temperatures are expected to climb into the middle 90s by the start of next week as the dreaded heat index returns.

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWYTV.com

Risk for rain and storms returning to the forecast Wednesday

No weather worries through the evening, but we will be watching for a stray shower or storm overnight. It will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s. Clusters of storms to our northwest will move toward the region, sending some clouds our way toward daybreak. There is a chance for the evening storm complexes to send some spotty morning rain and storms to the area.
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Heat and humidity allow for pop-up showers and storms

(WFXR) — The hot and muggy weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia. Some patchy fog will impact the Wednesday morning commute. Once the fog dissipates, we’re looking at another mostly sunny and hot day ahead. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s and into the mid-90s. The heat and humidity will allow for spotty showers and storms to pop up this afternoon. Not everyone will see wet weather Wednesday, but any shower or storm that does develop will be capable of producing heavy rainfall. The best chance for rain will be along and west of the Blue Ridge.
Denver, COrockydailynews.com

With One Week Left, August Is On Track To Be Warmer And Drier Than Normal – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – With 7 days remaining this month, Denver has experienced a warmer and drier August compared to normal. That is not expected to change over the next week. Wednesday will not be quite a warm compared to recent days thanks to a weak summer cold front that arrived in the early morning hours. The front will keep high temperatures in the metro area closer to 90 degrees which is still above normal for late August.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Trending drier and warmer to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another day with scattered showers and storms continues as an area of moisture moves through the Carolinas. If you have plans today, don’t cancel them but keep in mind the best chance for showers and storms will be later this morning and into the afternoon hours. By the time we head into the evening, any storm development should trend further inland as highs remain warm once again.
Environmentfourstateshomepage.com

Heat Advisory Remains in Effect, Relief Next Week

Our Heat Advisory continues through at least Thursday evening. Highs will be in the upper 90s with the heat index over 105 for several hours each afternoon. A gradual drop in temperatures starts over the weekend with highs in the 80s early next week.
Environmentaudacy.com

Rain expected Wednesday and through the week

The chances of rain increases which will lower temperatures some for the rest of the week. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Expect higher chance for rain Wednesday. There will still be plenty of breaks in rain, but expect more during the afternoon. Some rain could be heavy with a lot...
Houston, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Rain chances increase the rest of this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — High temps will stay on the steamy side with highs in the middle the 90s the rest of the week. Lucky for us, moisture is moving in from the east and that means a return of those cooling afternoon and evening storms. When will the cooling...
EnvironmentKOMU

Forecast: Heat wave to last through weekend, rain chances upcoming

The late-summer heat is showing signs of a more prolonged life, potentially lasting through the weekend. A heat advisory is scheduled to last through Thursday evening, but high temps in the middle to upper 90s are also expected to continue into Friday and now Saturday. Heat index values will range...
Environmentfourstateshomepage.com

Heat continues; Some relief by next week

Our Heat Advisory remains in effect through tomorrow at 7pm, but there is a chance it could be extended through Friday due to heat indices over 100 expected to persist through the week. Rain should hold off until late Sunday and into Monday, and this will help cool us down to average temperatures to end the month of August.
EnvironmentMyStateline.com

Hot & Humid Wednesday, Daily Thunderstorm Chances Continue

The later half of our Tuesday was quite noisy thanks to a round of severe thunderstorms pushing through the Stateline. As this line of thunderstorms tracked eastward, it prompted numerous severe thunderstorm warnings, mainly for wind. As of this morning, most if not all of the reports from across the...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver Climate: With One Week Left, August Is On Track To Be Warmer And Drier Than Normal

DENVER (CBS4) – With 7 days remaining this month, Denver has experienced a warmer and drier August compared to normal. That is not expected to change over the next week. Wednesday will not be quite a warm compared to recent days thanks to a weak summer cold front that arrived in the early morning hours. The front will keep high temperatures in the metro area closer to 90 degrees which is still above normal for late August. (source: CBS) Through August 24, the average temperature in Denver (daily highs and lows averaged together) has been 75.7 degrees which is slightly more than 2...
Environmentyourbasin.com

Sunny, Dry, & Warm For the Short-Term 08-25-2021

The sunniest day of the week will be today as high temperatures continue to flirt around the average mark as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is also tracking the gusty winds and dry conditions. However, the weather pattern is expected to drastically change next week and it is likely to affect our precipitation chances and temperatures.
EnvironmentWLBT

First Alert Forecast: heat begins to ease late week; eyeing tropics closely

WEDNESDAY: A small weakness in the upper ridge will allow for a slightly better chance for showers and storms to flare up through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect a mostly to partly sunny day – highs will top out in the 90s; feeling closer to 110. While not an ‘alert day’, take the same precautions that you have been in the past few days if you plan on being outside for any prolonged period of time. Any storms will track from east to west through early evening before fizzling out late. Lows will fall to the middle 70s.
EnvironmentWSFA

Up and down rain chances through next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will exist for the foreseeable future here across Central Alabama. It’ll feel and look just like late August should. It won’t rain everywhere on any given day, but we will certainly have those typical summertime isolated to scattered showers and...
Madison, WInbc15.com

Keep the rain gear handy - Multiple rounds of rain and storms through the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Don’t put your rain gear away! Multiple rounds of rain and storms could impact the area Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Not one day over the next several days will be washout, though. It will not be raining everywhere all day. There will be plenty of dry time too. Even though a few strong to severe storms will be possible at times, the overall threat of severe weather looks like it is going to remain low. The next best chance of rain and storms will come Thursday night into Friday and late Sunday into Sunday night.
Denver, COcbslocal.com

Denver Climate: With One Week Left, August Is On Track To Be Warmer And Drier Than Normal

DENVER (CBS4) – With 7 days remaining this month, Denver has experienced a warmer and drier August compared to normal. That is not expected to change over the next week. Wednesday will not be quite a warm compared to recent days thanks to a weak summer cold front that arrived in the early morning hours. The front will keep high temperatures in the metro area closer to 90 degrees which is still above normal for late August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy