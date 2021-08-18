Rain chances persist through week; Drier and warmer by weekend

WEDNESDAY: A small weakness in the upper ridge will allow for a slightly better chance for showers and storms to flare up through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect a mostly to partly sunny day – highs will top out in the 90s; feeling closer to 110. While not an ‘alert day’, take the same precautions that you have been in the past few days if you plan on being outside for any prolonged period of time. Any storms will track from east to west through early evening before fizzling out late. Lows will fall to the middle 70s.