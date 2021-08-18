Rain chances persist through week; Drier and warmer by weekend
Isolated storms are possible again this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Rain could become a little more widespread by tomorrow (Thursday), and we could even see a few storms as early as tomorrow morning. A few isolated storms could stick around Friday afternoon, but we are trending drier for the weekend. However, temperatures are expected to climb into the middle 90s by the start of next week as the dreaded heat index returns.www.fourstateshomepage.com
