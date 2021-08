There have been rumors for a while that Red Dead Redemption is being remade in Red Dead Redemption 2's engine for modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles. So far, these rumors haven't been directly substantiated, but a new report may suggest there's some truth to the claims. A brand new report from Kotaku dropped today, claiming that GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA III, are being re-released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. In this same report, it's claimed that if the re-release of the GTA Trilogy does well, Rockstar Games is planning to "develop new ports of games like Red Dead Redemption."