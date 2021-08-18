Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Fall classes underway at UGA

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaWfO_0bV409tJ00

A new fall semester begins at the University of Georgia: students are back on campus and in classrooms for today’s first day of fall classes at UGA. The University says this year’s incoming freshman class has an average high school GPA of 4.0 and an average of ten course in either Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, or dual-enrollment.

From Sam Fahmy, UGA Today…

Throughout the myriad challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the more than 5,800 incoming students who comprise the University of Georgia’s Class of 2025 have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence, leadership and engagement.

They bring record-setting academic credentials to the birthplace of public higher education in America, with an average high school GPA above 4.0 and an average of 10 courses in Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or dual-enrollment.

“The University of Georgia is pleased to welcome such an impressive class of students to our campus,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “They have demonstrated tremendous fortitude and academic ability already, and I am excited to see all they will achieve over the next four years.”

The incoming first-year students were selected from the largest applicant pool in the university’s history. More than 39,000 promising high school students applied for admission to UGA this year.

In response to challenges associated with the scheduling of SAT and ACT testing during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, UGA made standardized test score submission optional for the fall 2021 application process. (SAT/ACT scores are once again required for first-year and dual-enrollment applicants.) The approximately 60% of enrolling students who opted to have SAT results used in their decision had an average composite super score of 1391, which greatly exceeds the average of 1325 for incoming students in 2020. The average ACT score for 2021 was a record 32, up from 31 in the previous year.

The rigor of students’ high school coursework relative to what is available at their school remains a key factor in admissions decisions at UGA. For five consecutive years, incoming UGA students have had an average weighted high school GPA above 4.0.

“The Class of 2025 has experienced so many setbacks during this past year, yet these students have persisted, worked hard and become one of most successful incoming classes at UGA,” said Barkley Barton II, director of undergraduate admissions. “It is amazing to see a class that is intelligent, creative, resilient and tremendously diverse. The entire Class of 2025 is poised to become society’s next leaders and entrepreneurs and to have a positive impact on the UGA community and the global society.”

Although final demographic data won’t be available until after the semester begins, preliminary data show that 33% of incoming students self-identify as a member of a minority group, up from 31% last year. Eight percent of first-year students are the first in their families to attend college, up from 6% last year. The incoming class includes students from 474 Georgia high schools, 142 Georgia counties, 44 states and 5 continents. Georgia residents comprise 81% of the incoming undergraduate students.

More than 1,700 transfer students also are beginning their studies at UGA, and they are supported by resources such as the Transfer Student Experience Success Pathway.

At the graduate level, approximately 2,500 students representing 47 states and 111 countries are beginning their studies this fall at UGA. They are joined by nearly 500 incoming professional students in law, veterinary medicine and pharmacy. In addition, the Augusta University/UGA Medical Partnership recently welcomed its largest class: 60 first-year medical students.

UGA has garnered national recognition for being one of the largest public universities to ensure that all of its students engage in experiential learning activities such as internships, research and service-learning prior to graduation. An Innovation District Initiative is creating new opportunities for engagement with industries and communities, and it includes an Entrepreneurship Certificate Program that is open to students of any major.

“Promoting excellence in teaching and learning while also fostering innovation and entrepreneurship are key components of the university’s 2025 strategic plan,” noted Vice President for Instruction Rahul Shrivastav. “We have nationally recognized strengths in each of these areas that we continue to build upon for the benefit of our students and state.”

Students can also gain expertise in applying big data to a range of fields through the university’s Informatics Certificate Program. A recently launched Presidential Interdisciplinary Faculty Hiring Initiative in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence aims to recruit 50 additional faculty members over a two-year period to teach courses that foster data literacy while also advancing research that applies big data to urgent challenges in areas such as infectious diseases, integrative precision agriculture and the environment.

“By connecting promising students with innovative faculty members who are at the forefront of their fields, the University of Georgia contributes to the vitality of our state and world,” said S. Jack Hu, the university’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “We are excited about the upcoming academic year and all of the new opportunities for learning and discovery that it brings.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#University President#Augusta University#Uga#Gpa#Advanced Placement#Artificial Intelligence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Clarke County, GARed and Black

Delta variant threatens UGA fall semester

As of today, the University of Georgia has opened campus completely in-person with a focus on vaccinating the community, but without requiring vaccines or masks regardless of rising COVID-19 cases. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, on Tuesday, there were 7,826 new confirmed cases in the state of...
Athens, GACBS 46

UGA students begin fall semester amid rising COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Georgia’s flagship institution, the University of Georgia, begins its fall semester Tuesday with relatively normal operations, despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz told CBS46, he’s glad to see students returning, but he has some concerns. “Given the rise that we’ve seen...
CollegesGwinnett Daily Post

UGA welcomes record-setting Class of 2025

Throughout the myriad challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the more than 5,800 incoming students who comprise the University of Georgia’s Class of 2025 have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence, leadership and engagement. They bring record-setting academic credentials to the birthplace of public higher education in America, with...
Collegeshannapub.com

LDCC prepares for start of fall classes Aug. 16

Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) will welcome students for fall classes on Aug. 16. Regular registration will close on Aug. 10 at 11:59 p.m. Late registration starts on Aug. 13 and ends on Aug. 19 at 11:59 p.m. “We are excited to see students back on campus this fall,” said...
CollegesWRDW-TV

S.C. State postpones start of fall classes

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (The T&D) - South Carolina State University has adjusted the fall 2021 semester to start classes on Monday, Aug. 23. The university says it will use the time to develop additional campus safety protocols in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. “Starting the...
Collegesuga.edu

UGA Libraries, MLC to Expand Hours for Fall

University of Georgia Libraries locations, including the Miller Learning Center, will expand hours of operation this fall to provide more in-person options for students and patrons during the 2021-2022 academic year. The Miller Learning Center, the busiest academic building on campus, will be open for 24-hours a day on weekdays,...
Manchester, NHanselm.edu

Class of 2025 Move-in Kickstarts Fall 2021 Semester

Despite the rain, excitement ran high on Thurs., Aug. 19 as Saint Anselm College’s newest students moved onto campus and began orientation. Members of the class of 2025 and transfer students were warmly welcomed with cheers and smiles by student-athletes, resident assistants, orientation leaders, transition program mentors, faculty, staff, and monks who helped move the students into their residence halls.
CollegesPosted by
WGAU

UGA is on the eve of a new fall semester

We are on the eve of a new fall semester at the University of Georgia: registration for the classes that start tomorrow takes place today at UGA. Welcome to campus, Class of 2025! Join classmates to take a “Super G” photo, learn gameday cheers, meet Hairy Dawg and hear from President Morehead and other special guests. There will also be free food, T-shirts and more.
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

UGA students move in, ramp up for fall semester

The University of Georgia continues to ramp up for fall semester: today is an advisement day for the University students who will take the fall classes that begin Wednesday. This is also fall semester orientation day at UGA. From Carrie Campbell, UGA Today…. Residence hall move in began Friday at...
Collegescapitalsoup.com

FAMU Students Move-In Ahead of Fall Classes

A ritual familiar to generations of Rattlers returned this week. Hundreds of students converged on the Florida A&M University campus with their suitcases, blankets and accessories in tow ahead of the start of fall 2021 semester classes on Monday, August 23. As of Friday morning, more than 1,328 of the...
Glenville, WVWBOY

Glenville State starts classes for fall semester

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Rainy weather didn’t wash out the first day of classes for students in Gilmer County. Glenville State College welcomed new and returning students to its campus Monday morning. Glenville State College offers seventeen four-year degree programs to approximately 1500 undergraduate students. The school is mask-free as of...
CollegesUV Cavalier Daily

DUROSS: Incorporate aspects of hybrid classes into fall 2021

As University students plan to return to in-person classes this fall, it is imperative that administration remembers its experience with online learning during the pandemic. While U.Va. was in fear of falling behind the general online learning trend, it made large strides nearly a year ago to provide a unique, relatively successful online learning experience during the pandemic. Thus, it begs the question— is it beneficial to let the pendulum swing completely back to solely in-person classes at the University? In many ways, this would be overlooking the useful aspects of hybrid learning that occurred over the past year and a half.
Collegesuga.edu

Learning & Development announces fall class schedule

Professional development classes for UGA faculty and staff are now available for the 2021 fall semester (Aug. 10-Dec. 17) through University Human Resources Learning & Development. The fall schedule includes more than 100 virtual and in-person classes related to:. Faculty Learning Series. Certificate in Academic Advising. Certificate in Diversity and...
Alva, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Administrators talk about fall classes

Members of the community gathered Friday morning for the Alva Chamber Community Coffee. Kyle Hughbanks, president of BancCentral National, welcomed guests to the second floor meeting area of the bank. Following a breakfast buffet of fresh fruit, muffins, a breakfast casserole, coffee and juice, Alva Chamber Executive Director Jodie Bradford introduced the speakers.
Provo, UTstgeorgeutah.com

BYU announces mask mandate for fall classes

PROVO — Brigham Young University will require students to wear masks in classrooms for the upcoming fall semester. Masks also must be worn anywhere indoors where physical distancing is not possible. Fox13Now reports all students, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks when attending in-person classes. Fully vaccinated faculty who...
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Christian University students back for fall classes

Lubbock Christian University opened its residence halls to the incoming class of freshman students last week ahead of the start of fall classes. Following an LCU tradition, administration, staff, faculty, alumni, and current students welcomed them to offer a helping hand. Among those helping the new Chaps with the task...
Collegesgeorgiahealthnews.com

Covid cases at UGA double after first week of classes

The University of Georgia has reported its COVID-19 cases for the first week of classes. For the week of Aug. 16-22, UGA reported there have been 231 positive COVID-19 cases submitted through DawgCheck, the campus’s system for tracking cases for students and employees.
Columbia, MOKOMU

MU enrollment on the rise as fall semester begins

COLUMBIA - As students head to class for the start of the fall semester, the University of Missouri has announced that enrollment has increased from last year. Preliminary first-day figures show that overall enrollment at MU was 31,121, an increase of almost 1% from last year, a news release from the university said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy