Bulldog QB cashes in on NIL, will share wealth with teammates

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has taken another bite out of NIL dealings.

Daniels has officially partnered with Zaxby’s, becoming the first collegiate athlete to do so. The news comes one day after it was announced Daniels had signed an exclusive NIL signing deal that could be worth a million dollars.

Daniels, who ranks among the Heisman Trophy favorites, will serve as a brand ambassador for the restaurant chain known for its chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers and salads.

“Zaxby’s has been my choice of food since coming down here to Georgia.” Daniels said in a press release. “I mean, there really is no comparison. I get asked all the time what my favorite food is. It is Zaxby’s. Hands down.”

