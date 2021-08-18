Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Bulldog QB cashes in on NIL, will share wealth with teammates

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tH9I0_0bV404Tg00

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has taken another bite out of NIL dealings.

Daniels has officially partnered with Zaxby’s, becoming the first collegiate athlete to do so. The news comes one day after it was announced Daniels had signed an exclusive NIL signing deal that could be worth a million dollars.

Daniels, who ranks among the Heisman Trophy favorites, will serve as a brand ambassador for the restaurant chain known for its chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers and salads.

“Zaxby’s has been my choice of food since coming down here to Georgia.” Daniels said in a press release. “I mean, there really is no comparison. I get asked all the time what my favorite food is. It is Zaxby’s. Hands down.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Bulldogs#American Football#Bulldog Qb#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLTMZ.com

Dell Curry Accuses Sonya Of Cheating On Him W/ Ex-Patriots Player

Dell Curry says his estranged wife, Sonya, cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end ... and then lied to him about it. It's all spelled out in court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, in which Steph Curry's father says Sonya is, and has been, dating Steven Johnson -- a 6th-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft.
NFLBleacher Report

Eagles Rumors: Jalen Hurts 'Undoubtedly' Viewed as Franchise QB by Teammates

Philadelphia Eagles players seem to have rallied around Jalen Hurts as the team's franchise star, even if the coaching staff has yet to officially place that label on the second-year quarterback, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz. While Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni holds off on naming his Week 1 starter,...
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Miami Hurricanes QB D’Eriq King discusses NIL with Stephen A. Smith

Jul 21, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports. The Miami Hurricanes have their biggest season opener in a generation when they play Alabama at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on September 4. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King appeared on Stephen A’s World with eponymous host Stephen A. Smith on ESPN earlier this week to discuss multiple topics.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas QB Casey Thompson Secures New NIL Deal

Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson will once again use recently instilled NIL rules to his benefit, as the junior signal-caller has struck a deal with the newly launched app, ibble, according to 247Sports.com. Ibble, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, is an app that provides easy-going communication through video chat...
NFLDerrick

Patriots QB Cam Newton praises teammate Mac Jones' work ethic

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton likes to have fun. You can tell by the way he dresses and the hats he wears. You hear it in his voice and see it when he's celebrating or dancing on the football field. Mac Jones might like to have fun, but right now,...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia OC Todd Monken breaks down Bulldogs' backup QB battle

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is happy with the Bulldogs’ options at backup quarterback as they move through fall camp. While he says Carson Beck was the backup after spring ball, true freshman Brock Vandagriff and veteran Stetson Bennett are also in the mix. “You know with Brock (Vandergriff), it’s...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia QB JT Daniels including teammates on NIL deals

ATHENS, Ga. – Say this for Georgia’s JT Daniels: He knows how to share the wealth. To be clear, both the wealth and the chicken have been rolling in for the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. Daniels has inked yet another name, image and likeness deal, and the latest is a big one. Zaxby’s, the Athens-based, chicken-finger restaurant chain, announced Tuesday that it has designated Daniels as its national “brand ambassador” for the 2021-22 football season.
Florida Stateallfans.co

Florida State Football Team Scores NIL Cash Deal From Crypto Company

A few weeks ago, as the college sports universe was just beginning to grasp the reality of name, image and likeness, one specific announcement sent waves rippling across the country. A Miami Hurricanes supporter promised each scholarship football player a monthly check of $500 if they endorsed his business, a...
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Satterfield shares outlook for declaring starting QB for Gamecocks' opener

Aug. 19—If South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has his way, the Gamecocks will know their starting quarterback sooner than later. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Satterfield expressed hope that USC could come to a conclusion on its quarterback situation in the near future, but didn't put an exact timeline on it.
NFLArkansas Online

Georgia QB sharing perks of his NIL deals

ATHENS, Ga. -- Say this for Georgia's JT Daniels: He knows how to share the wealth. To be clear, both the wealth and the chicken have been rolling in for the Bulldogs' starting quarterback. Daniels has inked yet another name, image and likeness deal, and the latest is a big one. Zaxby's, the Athens-based, chicken-finger restaurant chain, announced Tuesday that it has designated Daniels as its national "brand ambassador" for the 2021-22 football season.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

College football QB agrees to NIL deal with Dr. Pepper

The new NIL legislation has opened up opportunities for players across the country to profit on their appeal. Now, it’s a Clemson quarterback who’s cashing in. Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei is partnering with Dr. Pepper for commercials in the “Fansville” series, according to 247Sports. Uiagalelei also recently signed a deal with...
NFLBleacher Report

JT Daniels Signs NIL Contract; QB to Share Half of Earnings with Georgia Teammates

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has agreed to a trading card contract that could pay him up to seven figures. Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported the deal will be for $100 per signature along with 50 percent royalties on signed and unsigned cards. Daniels plans to share half of his earnings with his Georgia teammates.
Columbus, OHsunny95.com

Athletes at OSU, elsewhere, cashing in on NIL

COLUMBUS – Buckeye quarterback Quinn Ewers, who skipped his senior year of high school to take advantage of endorsement opportunities, had his first deal before he even arrived on the OSU campus. The prized recruit released a 45-second ad on his Twitter page Aug. 9 for Holy Kombucha, a Texas-based...

Comments / 0

Community Policy