Arsenal on the brink of £30m agreement with Real Madrid to sign Martin Odegaard as Mikel Arteta looks to secure permanent return for Norwegian playmaker ahead of deadline day

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal and Real Madrid are on the brink of reaching an agreement for the transfer of Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard. The Gunners had opened a dialogue with the Spanish giants earlier in the summer over a permanent deal, after Odegaard impressed on loan during the second half of last season.

