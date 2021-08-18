Arsenal on the brink of £30m agreement with Real Madrid to sign Martin Odegaard as Mikel Arteta looks to secure permanent return for Norwegian playmaker ahead of deadline day
Arsenal and Real Madrid are on the brink of reaching an agreement for the transfer of Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard. The Gunners had opened a dialogue with the Spanish giants earlier in the summer over a permanent deal, after Odegaard impressed on loan during the second half of last season.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0