Arsenal on the brink of £30m agreement with Real Madrid to sign Martin Odegaard as Mikel Arteta looks to secure permanent return for Norwegian playmaker ahead of deadline day

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said at a press conference before Sunday’s match against Levante that he was going to try to turn Marco Asensio from a right winger into a midfielder. The writing was on the wall for Asensio on the wing after a dreadful 2020-2021 season, though it wasn’t his fault that he was miscast as an inverted winger in Real’s 4-3-3. Asensio came off the bench against Levante in midfield, and this is the first step in a position change that could be the key to the Andalusian saving his Real Madrid career.