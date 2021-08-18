Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Get It Growing: Colorful heather for all seasons

By Clallam County Master Gardeners, Life
Sequim Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you missed planting heather this spring, it’s not too late. Late September through November is the perfect time, with the rainy season approaching to help out. Plants of the heather family (Ericaceae) represent one of the most useful components of gardens in the Pacific Northwest. Not only are they evergreen and supremely adapted to our climate and soils but they can also be used to provide color in every season of the year.

www.sequimgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#For All Seasons#Fertilizer#Clallam County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Here’s one gardening task you shouldn’t do in late August

The end of August is not the time to fertilize roses, hydrangeas, fruit trees or shrubs. Feeding plants at the end of the growing season can stimulate new growth that can be burned by an early frost. You can continue to feed annuals such as hanging baskets of fuchsias, petunias...
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
AnimalsBrainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Planting proper plants for monarch butterflies

Answer: You are right! After the flowers fade on the plant, Asclepias tuberosa get grayish-green seed pods that are three to 6 inches long. When the seed pods turn brown, they will break open and the hundreds of seeds, which have puffs of cotton attached to them, will get dispersed by the wind. To collect the seeds, let the seed pods dry on the plant, but collect them before the pods break open. The seeds are flat, brown, and shaped like a teardrop. Plant the seeds in the fall (November is a good time) as they need cold stratification; making them perfect candidates for winter sowing. It will take two to three years to see flowers on the plants.
Gardeningfortscott.biz

Now is the Time to Plant Fall Gardens

Although many gardens are still producing, it is time to get our fall vegetables planted. Believe it or not, fall is a great gardening season!. When you think about it, fall weather is much like spring – warm daytime temperatures and cool nights. Rainfall is typically more abundant in the fall than summer so less irrigation is needed and fall gardens often have fewer insect pest and disease problems. Combine all of these and you have the ingredients for a great garden! And of most importance is the taste of the produce grown. Flavors of fall-grown vegetables are often sweeter and milder in taste than those grown during hot summer weather.
GardeningSt. Augustine Record

Upgrade your outdoor oasis with these cool plants for hot gardens

As the summer wears on, heat can take its toll, and not just on humans. Heat can be an issue when it comes to garden plants, too. Hotter warms and cooler colds, times of drought and sudden flooding all seem to be the norm these days as everyone is beginning to sit up and take notice of the challenges of climate change.
Home & Gardenamazinginteriordesign.com

Pressed Flower DIY Crafts

Flowers can remind you of Spring even on the darkest days of Winter. They also evoke a sense of relaxation being created by mother nature. You can preserve flowers and use them to make projects for home decor. Here are some ideas. Bring an Old Chair to Life With Pressed...
Gardeningtheadvocate.com

LSU Garden News: Muhly grass adds texture to landscapes

Ornamental grasses are some of the best plants to make a focal point in the landscape, but they are often underused. In addition to being an excellent choice for their aesthetic appeal, adding a wonderful texture to your yard, ornamental grasses are great for wildlife, especially birds. When planning your...
GardeningPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Choose these perennials for fall blooms

Purple asters bloom near goldenrod. Asters are hardy plants even in late summer. Photo by Nicholas A. Tonelli. My sister who lives in planting zone 5, far north of Virginia, asked my advice about selecting blooming plants for the heat of summer. I’ll give you the same guidance I shared with her.
AgricultureColchester Sun

Learn how to prune tomato plants from UVM Extension's Master Gardener

If your tomato plants look overgrown and crowded, now may be a good time to consider pruning them. Although pruning tomato plants is not required, it is a good practice to adopt during the growing season. Properly pruning tomato plants improves the quality of your fruit. It creates airflow to...
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
Gardeningthespruce.com

22 Inspiring Garden Retaining Wall Ideas

Retaining walls have both practical and design-related purposes in gardens. In sloping spaces, they play an important role in helping prevent soil erosion, and they can help make the space more functional. They're also perfect for use as a design element—there are many ways retaining walls can add interest and cohesion to a landscape.
GardeningFranklin Banner-Tribune

Get it Growing: Ready the garden in August

The heat is turned up and the rain is unrelenting. What can you do this month in the garden? As we look forward to cooler fall weather there are things to do to prepare for the fall and still time to tackle summertime gardening tasks. Prune your blooming roses back...
GardeningTelegraph

Why a fruit cage is the new greenhouse

Late August, and the emotional high of the school holidays is inching down to that dread of the coming rentrée for all of us, forever haunted as we are by that moment when our thoughts turn to felt tips and new shoes. In my own childhood, those last precious days of freedom were usually spent in my grandmother’s sandy garden in Surrey, where the junior end of the family flew out from the car like a quarrel of sparrows – my brother and next sister up, plus myself – while our mother drove the older ones on to London to forage for necessaries in the Army & Navy Stores.
Clallam County, WASequim Gazette

Get It Growing: Cherry tree troubles

The good news is that you can grow cherries on the Olympic Peninsula. The bad news is they may not always fruit well. Learning a little more about the cultural requirements of any tree you’re planting is always a good idea and doing so can help eliminate, or at least reduce, potential problems.
San Jose, CAtpgonlinedaily.com

Houseplant Culture: It’s Not Gardening

Houseplant culture is a unique type of horticulture. It involves almost no gardening. Most houseplants live exclusively indoors. Many inhabit homes and offices that lack gardens. Only a few fortunate sorts get to occasionally enjoy mild weather in home gardens. Such indulgences are generally brief and sheltered. Most houseplants are...
Odd, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Gardening: What to do when the soil stays too wet

Odd weather this summer has taken its toll on many gardens. For many the problem is drought, but what if it just keeps raining?. In some gardens, water sits on the surface of the ground or the ground stays slurpy for hours after rain stops. The best advice then is to move the garden to a spot where the soil drains better.
GardeningMeridian Star

Sun coleus offers colorful foliage all summer long

All the gardeners I know try really hard to keep their landscapes colorful even when the summer temperatures and humidity are keeping them inside. Smart gardeners use a secret weapon for color in the heat of the summer: colorful foliage. Plants with colorful foliage hold their color better than many...

Comments / 0

Community Policy