Get It Growing: Colorful heather for all seasons
If you missed planting heather this spring, it’s not too late. Late September through November is the perfect time, with the rainy season approaching to help out. Plants of the heather family (Ericaceae) represent one of the most useful components of gardens in the Pacific Northwest. Not only are they evergreen and supremely adapted to our climate and soils but they can also be used to provide color in every season of the year.www.sequimgazette.com
