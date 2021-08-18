Cancel
Latest Hotel Forecast: Leisure Surpasses 2019; Business and Group Have 'a Long Way To Go'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot of good news to pull out from STR's latest full-year 2021 forecast for the hotel industry — leisure demand surpassing pre-pandemic levels and hoteliers holding rate through the downturn — but a hazy outlook for corporate spending is keeping growth projections for the remainder of the year somewhat muted.

Industryhospitalitynet.org

Growing Occupancy, Profitability Pave Hotels' Path to Recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Much is still unknown about how the hotel industry will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but data is helping paint a picture of a recovery in which labor, market segmentation and profitability will all play factors. "This is not a normal type of recession," said Isaac Collazo,...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hoteliers Share Strategies for Coping With Operational Changes

The realities of operating a hotel in a pandemic include dealing with unexpected scenarios, such as spending $10,000 at once on linens because they’re available now and may not be later due to shipping backlogs, or realizing the need to help general managers find purpose in their jobs because the purpose they had pre-pandemic — running their hotel business with success and profitability — disappeared overnight.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

How to manage revenue in a pent-up demand era?

Scott Dahl, Program Director, Master’s Degree in Hospitality Strategy and Digital Transformation at Les Roches Global Hospitality Education. Considering the unprecedented global travel disruption and performance declines we've endured; hoteliers finally have something to look forward to. The world has spent the last 18 months dreaming about travel, but not actually going anywhere. Increasing vaccination rates combined with relaxed travel restrictions are bringing travel back… with a vengeance. Most agree that the worst is behind us.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hotel Industry Leaders Leverage Downturn as Opportunity to Shift Old Habits

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic caused chaos. But as hard as it is, hoteliers are seeing it as an opportunity to change old habits. "We're trying to do that in every way, shape or form at all of our properties," said Michael Blank, principal of Bethesda, Maryland-based acquisition and asset management company Woodmont Lodging, on a panel titled "Flexible Arrangement: Reevaluating Relationships Post-Pandemic" at the Hotel Data Conference.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

JLL Hotels’ 2021 Global Hotel Investor Sentiment Survey

CHICAGO – JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today results from its annual Global Hotel Investor Sentiment Survey and reported investment activity for the first half of 2021 at $30 billion, inclusive of entity-level deals, with a gust of optimism for the industry as investors show signs of increased activity.
EconomyGlobeSt.com

Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group for $2.7B

Hyatt Hotels Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Apple Leisure Group, a luxury resort-management services, travel and hospitality group, from KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC affiliates for $2.7 billion in cash. ALG’s hotel portfolio includes over 33,000 rooms operating in 10 countries. It has grown from...
Lifestyleswfinstitute.org

From Private Equity Hands to Hyatt Hotels, Apple Leisure Group Finds a Home

Apple Leisure Group is a U.S. travel and hospitality conglomerate focused on packaged travel and resort/brand management in Mexico, the Caribbean, Hispanic America, Europe, and the Middle East. It is the parent corporation of resort and brand management company AMResorts. Apple Leisure Group is a seller of all-inclusive vacation packages.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel

Acquisition accelerates asset-light transformation; launches Hyatt’s commitment to sell additional $2 billion of hotel assets by the end of 2024; Doubles Hyatt’s global resorts footprint with accretive net rooms growth over the coming years with global expansion of AMR Collection™ brands like Secrets®, Dreams® and Zoëtry®; Hyatt to Discuss Transaction on Webcast Scheduled for Monday, August 16 at 7:30 a.m. CDT. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that Hyatt has entered into a definitive agreement...
Cell Phoneshospitalitynet.org

React Mobile Enlists Best Buy Business for Hospitality to Aid in Deployment of Panic Buttons and Beacons at Hotels Nationwide

Seattle, August 25 , 2021 — React Mobile has enlisted Best Buy Business to dispatch its Geek Squad® agents for installation assistance of React Mobile’s Employee Safety Device (ESD) solution. With Best Buy locations within 20 miles of most hotels in the U.S., React Mobile can scale installations more quickly to ensure each property is up to date on safety compliance policies.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

What's Missing on Most Hotel Profit and Loss Statements

Hospitality Financial Leadership-What's Missing With Most Hotel Financial Statements. Share this video if you like it. It's business thinking you want your team to pay attention to, not accounting and it's not the hard part of hospitality. How can I help you? Go to my website and get your copy...
Marketshospitalitynet.org

Understanding the Security Risks of Your Hotel’s PMS Data Hosting Environment

Data security has come under greater scrutiny for all businesses in recent years, with larger fines and penalties being awarded for contemporary data breaches. This issue is only compounding as digital transactions take precedence over physical exchanges, and third-party partnerships become more important to maintain operations. Choosing the right partner and hosting environment for your property can be complicated, but the property-management system (PMS) selected will play a critical role in securing your confidential data.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Benjamin Cadwell

International hospitality leader Accor announced today the appointment of Benjamin Cadwell as Chief Operating Officer, North & Central America. This move reinforces the Group's commitment to investing in world-class leadership and building a strong future for Accor in the region, through the development of renowned brands including luxury leaders Raffles, Fairmont and Sofitel; premium standouts Swissôtel and Pullman; boutique collections such as MGallery; and midscale and economy performers, Novotel and ibis.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Transforming the legal profession: smart solutions to drive hospitality’s next tech revolution

Technology is transforming every aspect of the hospitality industry, from online booking, guest apps and in-stay experiences to management tools, industry analytics and more. One crucial area that is often overlooked however, is a hotel’s legal department. While this is undoubtedly one of the most important parts of a company’s structure, many legal processes and procedures are still completed manually.
