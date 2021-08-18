Early Morning Traffic/Commuter Alert

Good grief

After a car fell 40 feet from an overpass above, down onto the MBTA Commuter Rail Tracks, there are now traffic and MBTA delays on Wednesday morning. According to NBC10 Boston via BFD, two cars collided near Washington + Herald Street causing one car to flip and and fall onto train tracks. Yikes.

Crews have removed the car from the tracks but it has caused delays by 30 minutes on the commuter rail. So take notice and plan. Follow MBTA Commuter Rail on twitter for the latest updates.