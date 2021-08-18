Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Early Morning Traffic/Commuter Alert

By Maureen Dahill
Posted by 
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 7 days ago

Good grief

After a car fell 40 feet from an overpass above, down onto the MBTA Commuter Rail Tracks, there are now traffic and MBTA delays on Wednesday morning. According to NBC10 Boston via BFD, two cars collided near Washington + Herald Street causing one car to flip and and fall onto train tracks. Yikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWUf8_0bV3zJZD00

Crews have removed the car from the tracks but it has caused delays by 30 minutes on the commuter rail. So take notice and plan. Follow MBTA Commuter Rail on twitter for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
858
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
City
Washington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta Commuter Rail#Cars#Nbc10 Boston#Bfd#Mbta Commuter Rail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy