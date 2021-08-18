Erika Jayne 'Doesn't Have A Say' In Memorabilia Auction To Pay Back Creditors In Tom Girardi Bankruptcy Case, But Wants It Settled So 'She Can Just Move On,' Source Says

With the news that Erika Jayne's collectible items are being auctioned off, a source said that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not get to decide what was put up for sale.

"These are all seized items," an insider told Us Weekly. "She had no approval on what was going to be auctioned off and what’s not auctioned off."

The 50-year-old "doesn’t have a say either way" the source said. "She’s just letting the law firm do what it needs to do. She wants the payment to be settled so she can just move on in life."

The law firm of Jayne's estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is believed to be auctioning off the memorabilia in order to pay off its creditors. Girardi Keese is selling "Erika Jayne collectibles," which include signed magazine covers, framed photos and the Billboard plaque for her single "Roller Coaster."

Other items reportedly include lingerie that the 82-year-old purchased from high-end retailer Agent Provocateur, and will include receipts as proof of purchase.

In July, it was reported that the firm was planning to sell "office furniture, business machinery and equipment, as well as furnishings and decorations comprised of art, oriental rugs, sports memorabilia, wine, music memorabilia, statues, vintage law (and other) books, a vintage piano, a Cadillac DTS and much more."

Another item reportedly up for sale is an Erin Brockovich poster signed by Julia Roberts. The film was reportedly inspired by Girardi's case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

Last week, the law firm reportedly began to liquidate its assets. This comes as the estranged couple is facing a lawsuit after they were accused of embezzling the funds intended for victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash in 2018. Edelson PC claimed that Jayne and Girardi's split was a "sham" attempt to "fraudulently" protect their money and that they were "on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds."

Jayne filed for divorce in November, but the couple soon found themselves involved in a series of legal woes.

In December, Robert Keese sued to dissolve his business with Girardi, 1126 Wilshire Partnership. Keese, as well as Robert Finnerty and Jill O’Callahan, alleged that Girardi failed to pay approximately $315,000 in owed income. They alleged that Girardi took the funds "for his own personal gain."

As previously reported by OK!, the trustee leading the lawyer's involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy hired auction company ThreeSixty Asset Advisors to put together the sale to sell the memorabilia to help to pay off the money Girardi owes to creditors seeking payment.

Girardi has since been diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer's disease and dementia. The former attorney was also placed in a conservatorship.

The auction will reportedly take place on August 25.