Hurricane Grace nears landfall in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula

Hurricane Grace’s winds accelerated to 80 mph late Wednesday afternoon as Mexico’s hotel-lined Yucatan peninsula prepared for a direct hit.

Cancún, Cozumel and other towns of the peninsula coast braced for storm surge, flooding and winds expected to reach 85 mph by the time Grace makes landfall Thursday.

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, the second hurricane of the season was 125 miles east of the Mexican town of Tulum, site of an ancient Mayan city that’s a popular day trip destination for tourists. It was approaching the Mexican coast at 18 mph. Grace’s hurricane-force winds extended up to 35 miles from the storm’s center with tropical-storm-force winds up to 140 miles from the center.

Shelters have been prepared and protection measures implemented in the most vulnerable areas, including the towns of Punta Herrero, Isla María Elena, Banco Chinchorro and Punta Allen, according to the Riviera Maya News. Three cruise ships — Symphony of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Adventure of the Seas — have canceled plans to dock at Cozumel this week.

Forecasters expect a third hurricane to form this week from Tropical Storm Henri near Bermuda.

A hurricane warning went up for the Yucatan peninsula from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel. A hurricane watch was posted for the Yucatan coast north and south of those areas. A hurricane watch to go up for the eastern coast of Mexico’s mainland went up Wednesday night. The storm’s core should reach land by Thursday.

After losing strength over the Yucatan, the storm is forecast to regain power and produce 85 mph winds again over the open ocean before hitting the Mexican coast a second time. But the hurricane center said there’s considerable uncertainty about forecasts for the storm’s strength after it crosses the Yucatan peninsula.

The storm is the second hurricane of the season, following Hurricane Elsa, which formed in early July. Another hurricane is expected to form later in the week from Tropical Storm Henri near Bermuda. NOAA’s forecast calls for an above-average season, with seven to 10 hurricanes.

Forecasts for Grace’s strength have swung from near-hurricane to hurricane over the past two days. This latest forecast, calling for 85 mph winds, represents the most severe forecast yet.

In calling for a stronger storm, the forecast cited the likelihood of low wind shear, the high-altitude cross winds that can disrupt the structure of tropical storms. And it cited the “very high heat content waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea,” since warm water provides the fuel for storms.

Grace is one of three storms that were monitored in the Atlantic this week, an indication of the arrival of the peak period of hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center says no further storms are expected over the next five days.

Tropical Storm Fred became a remnant low Tuesday. Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to become a hurricane near Bermuda this week.

