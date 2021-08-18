Cancel
Charities

Red Cross in critical need, hosting 20 blood drives over next 2 months

wfcnnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY - The American Red Cross is in a critical need for blood supply as blood product distribution to hospitals remain higher than anticipated. According to the Red Cross, in recent months, they have sent 12% more blood products to hospitals to help patients in need, including higher distributions to hospitals in areas where the pandemic continues to disrupt normal blood collection operations.

