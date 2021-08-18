Cancel
San Francisco, CA

SF residents must make this much an hour to live in the city, MIT calculator says

By Michelle Robertson
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a single, childless person in San Francisco, you must make $28 an hour to make ends meet in the city, according to MIT's Living Wage Calculator. MIT describes the "living wage" as "the wage needed to cover basic family expenses plus all relevant taxes." It includes food, child care, housing, transportation, civic engagements, broadband and other necessities. For reference, the minimum wage in San Francisco is $16.32, far below the average amount needed as determined by the calculator.

