Madison, WI

Warmer and More Humid Through the Rest of the Week

By Charlie Shortino
nbc15.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer air and increasing humidity is beginning to make its way into the state. High pressure just to the east of here will bring sunshine and light wind to the area over the next several days. There will be a slow warming trend as we move through the middle of the week with high temperatures expected to reach the middle to upper 80s today. By Thursday and Friday, highs will reach the upper 80s. A cold front will then approach from the northwest with an arrival around here on Saturday. This front will bring with it, even more humidity and also our next chance of rain. There are currently chances of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for both Friday night and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 80s through the weekend and into next week.

