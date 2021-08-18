Exclusive Art-Covered Credit Cards
The American Express Centurion Art Cards are the latest offering from the credit card company that aims to elevate the Black Card to incorporate a touch of artistic character for consumers to admire. The company has unveiled two styles to choose from including the Rem Koolhaas x Centurion Art Card and the Kehinde Wiley x Centurion Art Card, which are both eye-catching but distinctly different in aesthetic to suit different design preferences. The cards are no doubt sure to be coveted by discerning subscribers looking to further make a statement when using the exclusive credit card.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0