Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Exclusive Art-Covered Credit Cards

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Express Centurion Art Cards are the latest offering from the credit card company that aims to elevate the Black Card to incorporate a touch of artistic character for consumers to admire. The company has unveiled two styles to choose from including the Rem Koolhaas x Centurion Art Card and the Kehinde Wiley x Centurion Art Card, which are both eye-catching but distinctly different in aesthetic to suit different design preferences. The cards are no doubt sure to be coveted by discerning subscribers looking to further make a statement when using the exclusive credit card.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rem Koolhaas
Person
Kehinde Wiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#American Express#Art#No Doubt#Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Credits & Loansdelawarebusinessnow.com

Capital One rolls out enhanced business credit cards offerings

Capital One announced an enhanced portfolio of card products for small business owners, including Capital One Spark Cash Plus, a new cash back card for small businesses allowing them to earn unlimited 2% cash back rewards on all purchases with no preset spending limit. Also announced was an updated Spark Cash Select product with two variations allowing new customers to select the version that works best for their business needs while earning unlimited 1.5% cash back.
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

Save thousands on a luxury all-inclusive by leveraging the World of Hyatt credit card

“I don’t want a free vacation” — said no one ever. All-inclusive resorts have become increasingly popular, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Gone are the days of mediocre, soggy food and cringe-worthy rooms that all-inclusives used to be infamous for. Thousands of five-star all-inclusive resorts have popped up around the world, promising guests luxury experiences with gourmet dining and world-class bars, fun activities and high-end service. The only downside is these luxury hotels often come with a high price tag, but they don’t have to.
Personal FinanceTrendHunter.com

Musician-Targeted Neobanks

American music tech startup Nerve has announced the launch of the first-ever neobank to be designed specifically for musicians. Also titled 'Nerve', the new digital-only bank will combine user experience and financial technologies to assist recording artists in the process of launching sustainable careers. The platform will cater to both...
Credits & LoansTime

Avant Credit Card: Find Better Options for Building Credit Elsewhere

Regular APR: 25.99% (variable) The Avant Credit Card, issued by WebBank, is an unsecured credit card for building credit. You can get pre-qualified without a hard inquiry on your credit report and your balances and payments are reported to the three credit bureaus each month. But the card has few other benefits, and its high fees and annual fee make it a middling choice for new credit users.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Canadian-Owned Online Baby Stores

Fox + Cove is a new online baby and toddler clothing boutique. Founded by Shannon McLaughlin, the online store is set to launch in September 2021. The New Brunswick-based boutique addresses the lack of local baby and toddler clothing by creating an accessible platform for all Canadian Maritime parents. McLaughlin...
Credits & LoansCNET

How to build credit with a secured card

If you have no credit or less than perfect credit, you might feel discouraged when applying for a credit card. Traditional routes to build credit may seem blocked or littered with obstacles. However, there are still sensible ways to build credit even when your credit file is thin or rocky -- using a secured card is one of them.
EducationCNET

Best credit cards for back-to-school shopping

Families with kids in school will pay around $850 on average for supplies this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Parents of college students face a heftier bill -- $1,200 on average per family -- on top of tuition and room and board. There are a bunch of other pandemic-related supplies that may push those numbers higher this year, as masks, sanitizing wipes and hand wash have become integral items in the backpack.
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Choosing a student credit card

Student credit cards offer a great opportunity to test out card features and see if they align with your lifestyle, so make sure to pick one with features that match your spending habits. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner...
Credits & LoansUS News and World Report

5 Pandemic Credit Card Habits to Keep

One unexpected effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is that it has shored up the nation's wallets. Suddenly unable to eat out or travel in 2020, consumers reduced spending and used pandemic relief payments to cut their credit card debt. Credit card balances fell a collective $108 billion in 2020, the largest annual decline since tracking began in 1999, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

4 Good Reasons to Dump a Credit Card

Here's when it pays to get rid of a credit card. Many of us have credit cards we use more frequently than others. You may even have some credit cards you rarely use at all. It's generally good to hang onto a credit card that doesn't get much use, even if you're not in love with it. The length of your credit history plays a big role in determining your credit score, so closing longstanding accounts could cause your score to drop.
WorldForexTV.com

New Zealand Credit Card Spending Declines In July

New Zealand credit card spending declined for the second month in July, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Friday. Credit card spending decreased 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in July, following a 1.0 percent decline in June. Spending declined for second straight month. On a yearly basis,...
Credits & Loansaba.com

J.D. Power: Consumer Satisfaction with Credit Cards Declines

Customer satisfaction with credit card issuers declined this year as card issuers worked to meet consumers’ needs amid continued economic volatility, according to the J.D. Power 2021 Credit Card Satisfaction Study released today. Average satisfaction with national issuers was 805 on a scale of 1,000, down from 811 in 2020. Among midsize issuers, satisfaction declined 17 points to 796.
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

Satisfaction with credit card lenders slipping during pandemic

Credit card customers’ satisfaction with midsize card issuers has declined this year as borrowers have become frustrated with their inflexible rewards and subpar communication during the pandemic, according to a new report from J.D. Power. Large card issuers, meanwhile, have received comparatively high marks, viewed by consumers as being responsive...
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

Surcharges And Headwinds Loom As Credit Card Spend Rebounds

You pays your money, they say, and you takes your chances. money because you’ve taken your pick – of payment method, that is, which in this case would be the credit card. At a high level, consumers are picking up the tab, and then some, for what it costs merchants to offer credit card payments. It’s a practice that begs the question: Where will we see charges popping up next?
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

What are low-interest credit cards?

Want to know how to get a low-interest credit card? Here’s how to evaluate each of your options and decide which low-interest credit card is the best for you. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
Credits & LoansCHICAGO READER

Best Instant Approval Credit Cards

If you’re planning on applying for a credit card, you’ll probably want access to that card as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, not all credit card companies offer instant access to their new customers. This can be quite a pain, as new credit cards can take days or even weeks to receive and start using.
Credits & Loansjohnnyjet.com

What Credit Card Has The Highest Signup Bonus?

I'm a freelance writer specializing in personal finance and travel credit card rewards. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page. Choosing the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy