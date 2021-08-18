Monstrous Hybrid Breakfast Cereals
The General Mills Monster Mash Cereal is a celebratory breakfast cereal being launched to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Monster Cereals from General Mills. The cereal is a mix of five cereals including Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo Berry Monster, Yummy Mummy and Frute Brute to provide a taste experience like never before. The cereal features a retro-style branding that includes the mascots from each of the included cereals performing as part of a band.www.trendhunter.com
