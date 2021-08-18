Monstrous Hybrid Breakfast Cereals

Cracker Barrel is taking a crack at reinventing breakfast with the debut of two tasty new dishes: the Bacon Mac n’ Cheese and Bacon n’ Egg Hashbrown Casserole. Cracker Barrel's new Bacon Mac n’ Cheese and Bacon n’ Egg Hashbrown Casserole have been launched alongside two limited-time seasonal beverages as part of the chain's 2021 fall lineup. The new Bacon Mac n’ Cheese is a premium side dish that combined a base of creamy mac n’ cheese with a topping of crispy bacon bites, parsley, green onions, and parmesan cheese. The other new breakfast option is the Bacon n’ Egg Hashbrown Casserole,w which combines the brand's signature Hashbrown Casserole with melted Colby cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions. As for the new drinks, you can choose between Huckleberry Tea and a sweet Pumpkin Pie Latte.