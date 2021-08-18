Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Will Montgomery high school sports have a capacity limit? Mayor Steven Reed hopes not.

Montgomery Advertiser
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AHSAA kicked off its 2021 high school athletic season with multiple press conferences on Tuesday afternoon. In front of a projector brandishing the AHSAA's new 100-year anniversary logo, Alvin Briggs, his staff and local coaches provided updates on rule changes, COVID-19 protocol and previewed Cramton Bowl's Kickoff Classic. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed even made an appearance, discussing his time as a receiver and defensive back at Jefferson Davis High.

www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Pike Road, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
Education
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Montgomery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ahsaa#The New Orleans Saints#The Central Board#Advertiser#The Atlanta Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on prominent people in the former president’s orbit. The first wave of document requests...

Comments / 0

Community Policy