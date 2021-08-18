Slices of Life: New life for old stuff
I recently sold the house I’d lived in for more than 20 years. During that time my family and I had accumulated infinite memories and related “stuff.”. I wanted to keep the memories, but longed to rid myself of much of the stuff. When you plan a move across the country, less is more. Possessions are heavy; they weigh you down. I didn’t need them anymore. And, as hard as it was to say goodbye to some of the past, it was time.www.superiortelegram.com
Comments / 0