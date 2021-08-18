Hawks leave Summer League with optimism as draft selections excel in Vegas

Johnson was named to the 2021 All-Summer League First Team on Wednesday. The 20th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft was an easy choice for the First Team after he averaged 19.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks through four appearances. Johnson shot 57.4 percent from the field overall and knocked down 5-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc. The 19-year-old enters the league with plenty of promise, but he may be brought along slowly as part of a deep Hawks roster that already features several established wing/frontcourt pieces in De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish and John Collins.