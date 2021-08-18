Hawks leave Summer League with optimism as draft selections excel in Vegas
The Atlanta Hawks may have ended their Summer League adventure with a defeat against the New York Knicks — a game where Jalen Johnson and Skylar Mays did not feature, and Sharife Cooper operating below his normal standards — and while their record shows 2-3 the Hawks leave Las Vegas with great optimism, particularly surrounding their draft selection: Johnson and Cooper, as well as returnee Mays.www.peachtreehoops.com
