Hawks leave Summer League with optimism as draft selections excel in Vegas

By Graham Chapple
peachtreehoops.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks may have ended their Summer League adventure with a defeat against the New York Knicks — a game where Jalen Johnson and Skylar Mays did not feature, and Sharife Cooper operating below his normal standards — and while their record shows 2-3 the Hawks leave Las Vegas with great optimism, particularly surrounding their draft selection: Johnson and Cooper, as well as returnee Mays.

